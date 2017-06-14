Defense training increases warfighter readiness

FORT STEWART, Ga. (June 14, 2017) – Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conducted battery defense training during the eXplorable Combat Training Capability exercise, June 14, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga.



Soldiers trained in defending a position area for artillery against enemy combatants while keeping the number of simulated casualties to a minimum.



“The massive casualty training portion of the eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise strengthens Soldier readiness by forcing an assessment while dealing with simulated injured Soldiers,” said Capt. Nargis Kabiri, the Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Field Artillery commander and observer coach-trainer during XCTC.



The training events covered during the XCTC training exercise consisted of a simulated mass casualty evacuation, an ambush and a simulated enemy chemical attack. Observer coach-trainers evaluated reaction time from unit Soldiers and provided on-the-spot corrections to enhance unit fighting capabilities.



“Soldiers anticipated increased enemy activity,” said Pvt. Theodore M. Paeen, a field artillery automated data system specialist with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “We had to remain on alert; no slacking from anyone.”



Changes were made as the training proceeded and the Soldiers employed their basic warrior skills to successfully fend off the enemy assault, said Kabiri.



Soldiers were tasked to communicate effectively and strategically maneuver within the PAA to defend against the enemy and treat the wounded without minimizing the defensive strength of the perimeter, said Paeen.



“The key takeaway for Soldiers participating in the XCTC exercise is to be able to identify and act on mission priorities, but to also adjust to changing threats that can impact the mission overall,” said Kabiri.

