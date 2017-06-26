Soldiers, civilians graduate from WBAMC GME programs

The Graduate Medical Education (GME) Program, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, held a graduation ceremony for GME residents and interns at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, June 17.



Graduates completed 3-5 year residency requirements or internships at WBAMC. Programs included Internal Medicine Residency and Internship Programs, Orthopaedic Surgery Residency and Internship Programs, General Surgery Residency and Internship Programs, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Programs, Transitional Year Internship Program, the U.S. Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing and the Social Work Internship Program.



“This is a major milestone for you,” said Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, WBAMC, as he addressed graduates. “You have completed training and you’re going to go throughout the world. Remember, you are still an individual, a family member and a leader, you can make a difference but you have to work hard for it every day.”



Forty-nine Soldiers and civilians received their diplomas for training. The demanding programs include a three-year residency program for internal medicine, a five-year residency program for orthopedic surgery and a six-year residency program for general surgery. Residents may work up to 80 hours per week during training.



The ceremony welcomed the director for the G-3/5/7 Dental Directorate, U.S. Army Dental Corps, Col. George Hucal.



“It’s a lot of hard work that (graduating Soldiers) accomplished throughout the years, it’s important for not only their own personal development but also for their country,” said Hucal, a native of El Paso, Texas.



Hucal, a comprehensive dentist, commented on the significance of lifelong learning in healthcare and importance of leadership as officers.



“(Healthcare) is a continuous learning process. As you get into what you practice you’ll realize there is more to learn and you have just scratched the surface,” said Hucal.



Also echoing Hucal’s remarks was Dr. John Schriver, chief, GME, WBAMC. Schriver lauded the efforts of graduates and stressed the impact of lifelong learning.



“Healthcare changes as you go. The things I’m doing today are not the things I learned in resident training twenty years ago,” said Schriver, a native of Anderson, South Carolina. “Our young trainees have done very well. They have published a myriad of professional journal articles, advancing science and medicine.”



The graduating class’ dedication to their profession is evidenced through the selection of one third of graduates for continued training through fellowships and other specialized training after graduation.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Hucal complimented the GME programs at WBAMC and the knowledge, experiences graduates received during their tenure at WBAMC.



“WBAMC has a reputation for GME medicine, they have some of the highest passing rates,” said Hucal. “It brings light to Army Medicine and El Paso. WBAMC gets the best and the brightest here and train them in a way that they go out and do things for both themselves and their country.



William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s GME Program trains physicians, medical students and other health care professionals by placing equal emphasis on patient care, teaching and research. The GME program is in keeping with WBAMC’s mission of cultivating talented medical professionals into tomorrow’s medical leaders through education and cutting-edge research.

