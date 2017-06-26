Man on a mission -- family member confronts military service

Photo By Terrance Bell | Brian Sanchez, 18, the son of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Luis and Lupita Sanchez, joined...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Brian Sanchez, 18, the son of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Luis and Lupita Sanchez, joined the Army Reserve as a rising Matoaca High School senior. He said his sacrifice is worth the peace of mind in keeping the country safe. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (June 26, 2017) -- When he was 7 years old, Brian Sanchez’ father tucked him in for the night. The next morning, his dad had disappeared, nowhere to be found.



It was initially upsetting to the youngster, but he came upon a thought, settled upon the truth and returned to sleep with a sense of peace.



“I was hurt, but I knew he was gone for a reason and that sparked me,” recalled the recent Matoaca High school graduate in reference to the military obligations of his father, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Luis Sanchez.



Described as “determined” by his dad, Brian shortly thereafter set upon a long process of research and learning that eventually led him to join the U.S. Army Reserve last summer – his contribution to providing the sense of peace his father gave him during his youth.



“I walked into a recruiting station during my sophomore year and said I wanted to join, but at that moment, I was 5’2” and 199 pounds,” he said. “I was pretty huge. They told me I would have to get in shape.”



For the next year, Brian curbed his appetite for junk foods, drank plenty of water and made a second home at the gym where he pounded out pushups and other exercises to the point of muscle failure. The next time he walked into a recruiting station, he was ready.



“I lost a total of 50 pounds and grew from 5’2” to 5’7,” he said, noting he continues his exercise regimen to stay fit and active.



Brian also prepared himself for the health care specialist military occupational specialty he wanted to pursue. He took a number of health-related high school courses and did a ton of research on combat medics in the Army.



Once it became clear he would join, Brian ran into forces of resistance in the form of his mother. She was torn and was not about to carry the burden of personally sending off her youngest child to the Army while the country is at war. Lupita Sanchez had a simple explanation.



“Seventy-five percent of my body is scared and worried because he’s always been with me 24-7,” she said. “The other 25 percent of me is happy for him. It needs to be vice versa, but I’m a mom and I worry. When my husband was deployed, I was worried. But it’s a different feeling and a different thing with my son ….



“I love his daddy, but he’s not my son. He’s wasn’t in my belly.”



For CW4 Sanchez, a 28-year Soldier who is upon retirement, Brian’s enlistment is a source of pride, especially in consideration of his arduous journey to prepare himself, but he also is a parent and the country is embroiled in conflict. Some of the surrounding facts bubbled to the surface when CW4 Sanchez gave his son the oath of enlistment last summer at the Military Entrance Processing Station here.



“Definitely in the back of my mind, I see the world picture and outlook, and there is worry. No. 1, I’m going to retire and I can’t be there to help or protect him,” said the thrice-deployed Soldier. “He’s going to be out there becoming a man at a time when the country is at war.”



The U.S. has a small but growing presence in the Middle East today compared to the hundreds of thousands who were continuously deployed there since 2002. There are recent indications, however, the numbers could increase. Brian is not oblivious to war but simply has a strong desire to support those on the battlefield.



“I want to,” he said. “Being a combat medic, it’s very dangerous. I see it as an adrenaline rush, and I think it will help me. I’ve read a lot of books about it, but I want to see it on my own.”



Brian’s desire to serve during war is not specific to him but to generations of American fighting men and women who have dared to step on battlefield. His decision to do so, however, is not just bravado. It’s the idea that someone has to do it.



“My dad told me this and I agree with it – no matter what your MOS is, you’re a Soldier first, a shooter first,” he said. “Obviously, it is dangerous, but it’s what I want to do. We’re doing it so that the people here can wake up without fear they will ever be attacked again.”



Like the peace of mind he felt as a 7-year-old as his dad disappeared into the night to fulfill his military obligation is worth his sacrifice, he said.



“I woke up knowing I was safe and knowing what my dad and all the Soldiers do, so we can wake up feeling safe, so we can wake up to freedom.”