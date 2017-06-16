Combat Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Nolan Bartow

Rank and Name: Senior Airman Nolan Bartow
Unit: 913th Maintenance Squadron
Position/Duty Title: Dedicated Crew Chief
Hometown: Malvern, Arkansas
Time in Service: 7 years
Time at Little Rock: 1 year and 10 months
Goals: Make Chief and through Deserving Airmen be commissioned as a Maintenance Officer
Hobbies: fishing and hunting
Air Force Core Value portrayed: Service before self
How does the individual portray the core value? Bartow is always ready to go the extra mile to help others and our Active Duty partners. He stays late, always completes the task at hand, and he is a cornerstone in our Crew Chief office. We are lucky to have him on our team.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2017 11:58
|Story ID:
|239187
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
