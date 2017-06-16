Combat Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Nolan Bartow

Rank and Name: Senior Airman Nolan Bartow

Unit: 913th Maintenance Squadron

Position/Duty Title: Dedicated Crew Chief

Hometown: Malvern, Arkansas

Time in Service: 7 years

Time at Little Rock: 1 year and 10 months

Goals: Make Chief and through Deserving Airmen be commissioned as a Maintenance Officer

Hobbies: fishing and hunting

Air Force Core Value portrayed: Service before self

How does the individual portray the core value? Bartow is always ready to go the extra mile to help others and our Active Duty partners. He stays late, always completes the task at hand, and he is a cornerstone in our Crew Chief office. We are lucky to have him on our team.

