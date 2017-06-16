(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Nolan Bartow

    Combat Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Nolan Bartow

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Walston 

    913th Airlift Group

    Rank and Name: Senior Airman Nolan Bartow
    Unit: 913th Maintenance Squadron
    Position/Duty Title: Dedicated Crew Chief
    Hometown: Malvern, Arkansas
    Time in Service: 7 years
    Time at Little Rock: 1 year and 10 months
    Goals: Make Chief and through Deserving Airmen be commissioned as a Maintenance Officer
    Hobbies: fishing and hunting
    Air Force Core Value portrayed: Service before self
    How does the individual portray the core value? Bartow is always ready to go the extra mile to help others and our Active Duty partners. He stays late, always completes the task at hand, and he is a cornerstone in our Crew Chief office. We are lucky to have him on our team.

