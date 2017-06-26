Employee Spotlight - Ms. Litisha Shelvin

Name: Litisha D. Shelvin



Years of Federal Service: 20



Activities and Hobbies: Spending time with family & friends and volunteering at my local church.



Where do you work? Headquarters, Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - G8, Manpower Force Analysis Division, Fort Sam Houston, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas



What is your job title? Management Analyst



Describe your job.



My primary responsibilities include management and oversight of the Program Objective Memorandum (POM) process for IMCOM HQ, IMCOM Training Directorate and Army Environmental Command (AEC). I coordinate the integration and documentation of Army and Senior Leadership Decisions that enable readiness for a globally-responsive Army. I am also the Table of Distribution and Allowance (TDA) documenter for IMCOM HQ, Army Environmental Command (AEC) and IMCOM Directorates (3 CONUS and 2 OCONUS).



What do you like best about your job?



The POM process. It is interesting to see the different priorities that drive the decisions being recommended from the lowest command level to obtaining approval from HQDA and how they change annually. This job gives me an opportunity to learn something new every day whether its technical competencies or interpersonal skills needed to perform my job successfully.



What is your most memorable and/or challenging experience during your time as a Manpower and Force Manager?



Although I have 20 years of federal service, only four have been as a CP26. The most memorable experience for me thus far is the CP26 Internship. The internship allowed me the opportunity to gain knowledge and training from some of the best Manpower Analysts in the Army. After the internship I was placed in my current assignment working with the POM. There are numerous challenges that come from working with so many different resources, especially when priorities change year-to-year, but it is rewarding to see the final product that impacts the services IMCOM provides to enable readiness for a globally-responsive Army.



Would you recommend working in this career field to other federal employees?



Most definitely, this career field provides an internal view of why and how decisions are made that effect manning! I can’t imagine a more fruitful career than being a CP26er!

