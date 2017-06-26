My U.S. Southern Command SETM Experience

**By: Mr. Rick F. Yates, Chief, Materiel Programs Division, Army National Guard**



I reported to the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in February 2014 to begin my Senior Enterprise Talent Management (SETM) assignment. Upon notification, two factors came to mind:



(1) How do I prepare for the assignment, in terms of learning as much I could about Information Operations (IO), specifically the SOUTHCOM IO Division mission? I wanted to hit the ground with a working knowledge of IO doctrine, without the benefit of serving in an IO organization. As a young military officer, I had a five-year assignment in the 5th Special Force Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Campbell, Kentucky which provided the context of a joint working environment.

(2) How do I prepare for my Branch Chief responsibilities? I must admit, that I did not spend a lot of effort preparing my branch to function during my absence. I always empowered the branch members to operate independent without daily supervision.



My focus was primarily on reporting to SOUTHCOM and making a difference to the organization during a short 179 day assignment. Upon arrival, I was assigned to the SOUTHCOM J39, Operation Security Team. The responsibility provided the opportunity to travel to Santiago, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina to conduct Operation Security Surveys with the Embassies and Security Cooperation Offices.



My primary responsibility was to transfer operational control and contract management of the SOUTHCOM Theater Engagement Website from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to SOUTHCOM. I had three personnel assigned to assist with the website transfer. Immediately, I was amazed by the talents of my subordinates. Each individual was capable of speaking, writing and translating English, Portuguese and Spanish articles submitted by the journalists stationed throughout South America. Needless to say, I was at a disadvantage, as I only speak and write in English!



One might say, the SOUTHCOM Theater Engagement Website is just a website similar to any websites we access daily. This is not the case, the SOUTHCOM Theater Engagement Website is a key resource for the SOUTHCOM Commander to communicate Information Operation messages and his Intermediate Military Objectives (IMO) to the 31 Countries and Territories in the SOUTHCOM area of operations.



*Background: USSOCOM managed and operated the Operational Theater Military Engagement Website Contracts for the worldwide Joint Combatant Commands, Pacific Command, European Command, Northern Command, African Command and the Southern Command. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2014 terminated USSOCOM’s involvement in managing the Joint Combatant Commands Theater Military Engagement Websites on September 20, 2014. However, the Act permitted the Combatant Commands to maintain their own Operational Theater Military Engagement Websites utilizing assigned personnel and organic funding resources. The Southern Command leadership considered the Theater Military Engagement Website as a critical combat multiplier to accomplish the IO mission and wanted to keep the website operational. Prior to my arrival, the SOUTHCOM Commander directed the Information Operations Division to transfer the Military Engagement Website Contract from USSOCOM by September 2014, and evade an operational gap during the transfer.*



Although the SOUTHCOM Commander directed the website transfer prior to my arrival, few actions had been initiated to meet his demands. My immediate thought was “there was no way I could complete the website transfer to avoid a gap in an operational coverage in less than six months”. My second thought was “this is the challenge I wanted and an opportunity to leave a mark in SOUTHCOM during my SETM assignment”.



The first step was to a build coalition with the USSOCOM and SOUTHCOM’s Acquisition Support Center to establish an executable timeline in which to conduct the website contract transfer and to develop a thorough Website Performance Work Statement that articulated the responsibilities and duties of the Southern Command as the new Theater Engagement Website owner.



The SOUTHCOM Acquisition Support Center was hesitant in meeting my aggressive transfer timeline, stating time constraints in executing contract proposals, solicitations and the administrative requirements in less than 150 days. I concluded the Acquisition Support Center did not fully grasp the vital importance of the Theater Engagement Website to the Southern Command and the criticality of avoiding a lapse in the website operations. A contract lapse also meant the potential loss of over 70 journalists positioned throughout South America.



Being afforded the opportunity to conduct an Operational Theater Military Engagement Website Capabilities Brief to the Acquisition Support Center, was extremely beneficial. The briefing was designed to illustrate the Theater Engagement Website, which was not a typical website but was singularly unique in leveraging and broadcasting the United States Southern Command’s IMO and priorities to the 31 partner nations and territories. I also emphasized how a lapse in website operation could potentially result in losing a number of journalist that may leave South America or seek employment with other news outlets. Retaining journalists over the years has established trust and rapport with both Government Officials and Anti-Government leaders. Losing the assigned journalists also meant replacement journalists would need time to establish confidence and trust from their indigenous sources.



My presentation was successful and resulted in the Acquisition Support Center’s support and determination to establish a new website contract before the deadline. With the dedicated support and expertise of the Acquisition Support Center, the website transfer was successfully executed without a lapse in operational coverage.



My partnering with the Acquisition Support Center also served as a bridge to foster a partnering relationship between the Acquisition Support Center and the Southern Command Information Operation Division beyond my SETM assignment. The Southern Command was the only Joint Combatant Command which did not experience a gap in website operations or reduced capabilities as a result of the 2014 NDAA.



Although I was able to see a different part of the world, there are three aspects that I treasure more:



(1) I left a tangible accomplishment for the organization beyond my assignment

(2) the SOUTHCOM J39 eagerness to seek future SETM Selectees to perform duties at SOUTHCOM

(3) the life-long friendships established with professional Department of Army Civilians assigned to the United States Southern Command.



My SETM Assignment Recommendations:

(1). Study the organization of your assignment prior to your arrival.

(2). Eagerly accept high-visibility assignments.

(3). Strive to leave a lasting impression on the organization.

(4). Understand as a SETM Selectee your credibility is accepted prior to your arrival and only you can lose it.

