FA50Q Course: A Civilian View

**By: Mindy Bickal, Organizational Integrator, Army National Guard, Force Management Division, Arlington, Virginia**



I had an awesome opportunity to attend the FA50 Qualification Course at the Army Force Management School in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The two phases, totaling 14 weeks of training, are required for military members to become Force Managers via the Voluntary Transfer Incentive Program to earn an additional skill identifier as an FA50. As a CP26 careerist, this course provided extensive knowledge of our responsibilities throughout the Force Management Model. The roles, missions and functions of a CP26/FA50 were identified in each requirements building process from Strategy; Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution; Capabilities Development; Materiel Development; Force Development and through the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System as well as the Defense Acquisition System.



Phase I, How the Army Runs (HTAR), is designed to provide an overview of how the Army runs in an operational environment. This four-week interactive course provides force managers an excellent baseline to navigate through the interdependent processes within the Army Force Management Model. This is also an opportunity to network with military and civilians within the force management field.



Phase II, the ten-week portion of the course, takes the lessons acquired in HTAR and expands force managers knowledge on how to manage change in the Army. This course provides time for extensive peer discussion and practical exercise application of the force management model. Through the practical exercises, a greater understanding develops for how the Combatant Commanders establish requirements for each area of responsibility. In addition, expert speakers from Joint Staff, OCAR, NGB, DCS G-3, DCS G-8, Program Analysis & Evaluation, Army Budget Office and TRADOC provided insight on how effective force managers can influence and aid force management processes to shape and equip the force for current and future threats.



I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to attend the FA50Q Course. I am now better equipped to address force management issues, develop courses of action recommendations, review strategic guidance and connect process impacts. I am grateful for everyone who provided me the opportunity to enhance my skills.

