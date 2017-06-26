The Importance of Resource Management Integration

**By: Ms. Alyssa Buxbaum, Management Analyst, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany**



I can easily recall my first years working for the U.S. Army. I worked on the Documentation and Execution Team of my organization’s Manpower and Force Management Division. My tasks included providing recommendations on the affordability of requested recruit actions as well as monthly reports reflecting on-board strength against authorizations. My recommendations were typically dismissed and I am fairly certain my supervisor was the only one reading the monthly reports, which demonstrated where we were over-strength. Then the shoe dropped. The seemingly endless funding stopped and the questions from functional directors began. What is an over-hire and how do we have so many? Why didn’t anyone tell us? What is a TDA? What are authorizations?



Many years later I am still working to impress upon my leadership the importance of the TDA and executing against it. Models are being documented, authorizations decremented and missions realigned as decision-makers lack the full spectrum of information needed to make truly informed decisions. In some cases the data documented differs greatly from actual execution. This could be due to lack of communication with manpower personnel or to restrictions imposed by higher headquarters on TDA updates. Manpower models may be flawed, yet still documented, reflecting inaccurate requirements data. Or it may be the case of a restructure which is executed but not documented. Behind the scenes, comptroller personnel are conducting cost-benefit analyses and comparing execution against the budget. Planning personnel are comparing effectiveness of alternatives. Functional personnel are providing data in all directions (and not always knowing why). Personnelists are conducting workforce and succession planning. Few of these activities consider the inclusion of Manpower and Force Managers until their analyses and recommendations are documented. Then we get the “what happened?” phone call.



CP26 professionals add value to all areas of force structure development and budgeting. Manpower and Force Management personnel should be included in alternative analysis, structure development and documentation, as well as workforce planning. Attending courses such as the Enhanced Defense Financial Management Training, the Defense Resources Management Course, Fiscal Law and the Planning Programming Budgeting and Execution System course can provide basic knowledge and skills to actively participate in the planning phase and potentially avoid surprises at the end. Between recent cuts and now redirecting existing resources, reviewing structure, equipment and processes for the most efficient (money) and effective (performance) solution requires an integrated team able to provide input from all perspectives. A manpower mix (military, civilian, contractor) and employment type (full/part-time, TERM/TEMP) are important considerations when every dollar (or authorization) is precious.



In our current environment, business as usual is not sufficient. CP26 personnel must be educated in Comptroller, Personnel and Operations Research (as well as Acquisition for those in Acquisition organizations).



We must reach out and educate our colleagues, as well as integrate ourselves early in the process. Be a part of the organization’s strategic planning process. Provide quality control checks for data calls related to workload analysis or impacting structure. Rather than being the office which people complain to when the structure does not align to the true requirements, be the partner that helps build the true requirements structure. Depending on your organization, this may be welcomed or a challenge. If it is a challenge, do not give up. Change takes time and once the value of your participation is seen, it will be sought after.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2017 Date Posted: 06.26.2017 11:56 Story ID: 239169 Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Hometown: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Importance of Resource Management Integration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.