NIOC Hawaii Embraces Role as Recruit Division Sponsor

By Lt. j.g. Crystal Cornine

NIOC Hawaii Public Affairs



GREAT LAKES, Ill. (NNS) – Earlier this year, Navy Information Operation’s Command (NIOC) Hawaii served as a command sponsor for Recruit Training Command (RTC) Division 109.



Sponsors are encouraged to visit divisions during important milestones throughout the division’s basic training.



Successfully, NIOC Hawaii’s Public Affairs Officer, Ens. Crystal Cornine, Command Master Chief Daniel Tschida, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Cameron Pritchett stayed up all night and completed Battle Stations alongside the division.



Battle Stations is a final challenge incorporating various evolutions the recruits experienced throughout the eight weeks both individually and as a team. During this event onboard the USS TRAYER, the division was given an overall mission and faced with various challenges along the way to include a maintenance evolution, mass casualty, operating the bridge and conducting lookout, egressing from a danger zone, firefighting, and several others. One of the most difficult challenges is staying awake and keeping a keen eye on your team.



Following the completion of Battle Stations, the sponsors were joined by Capt. Todd A. Gagnon, commanding officer, NIOC Hawaii and Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Michael Reeves for the congratulatory capping ceremony. At this point, Recruits of Division 109 were officially United States Navy Sailors and were presented with ‘NAVY’ ball caps. This experience will remain a lifelong memory.



If staying up all night wasn’t already a challenge, the Sailors were required to remain awake throughout the day. Encouragement to press on included a phone call home and pizza for dinner that evening. Mixed into the crowd of new Sailors was NIOC Hawaii’s sponsor representatives who joined the division for pizza and answered any questions that arose prior to going forward in their Navy careers.



Gagnon served as the reviewing officer during Pass-in-Review at RTC for all graduating divisions.



“Each of you has selflessly answered the call of duty, to serve a cause greater than yourselves,” said Gagnon. “You’ve passed every test, triumphed over every challenge, and proven yourselves worthy of wearing the uniform that symbolizes freedom throughout the world, the uniform of the United States Navy. You’ve taken on the task of defending our great nation, and are now fully prepared for that tremendous duty and responsibility. “Whether you stay for 5 years or 31, I can tell you from experience that you are about to embark on one of the most challenging adventures of your life. But I can also tell you that if you serve with honor, keep faith with your fellow shipmates, and strive for excellence in everything you do, it will also be one of the most rewarding.”



The Sailors are certainly not the only ones who have benefited from the sponsorship. NIOC Staff embraced a gained bond formed and a blast from the past reminder of where each started their naval career. Being sent ‘Back to the Basics’ reinforced the mutually beneficial experience for both the Sponsors and Division 109.



NIOC Hawaii is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet. Its mission is to provide ready, trained and motivated Information Warfare Officers, Cryptologic Enlisted Personnel, and expertise to support fleet, combat forces, and national intelligence operations requirements worldwide.



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. Fleet Cyber Command also reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command.



U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



For more news from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/FCCC10F/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2017 Date Posted: 06.26.2017 08:39 Story ID: 239155 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Hawaii Embraces Role as Recruit Division Sponsor, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.