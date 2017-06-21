Photo Essay: Task Force Warhawk Mission to Helmand Province

HELMAND PROVINCE, Afghanistan -- U.S. Army Reserve CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilots deployed with Task Force Warhawk, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conduct a passenger and supply movement mission in Kandahar and Helmand Province, Afghanistan, June 21, 2017. The Warhawks provide aviation support to U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

