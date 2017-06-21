HELMAND PROVINCE, Afghanistan -- U.S. Army Reserve CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilots deployed with Task Force Warhawk, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conduct a passenger and supply movement mission in Kandahar and Helmand Province, Afghanistan, June 21, 2017. The Warhawks provide aviation support to U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
This work, Photo Essay: Task Force Warhawk Mission to Helmand Province, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
