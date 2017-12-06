JALALABAD, Afghanistan -- U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chiefs assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division perform their mission during a flight to Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 12, 2017. The Flying Dragons provide aviation support to U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2017 07:00
|Story ID:
|239148
|Location:
|JALALABAD, AF
This work, Photo Essay: Task Force Flying Dragons Crew Chiefs over Jalalabad, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
