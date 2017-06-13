JALALABAD AIRFIELD, Afghanistan -- U.S. Army AH-64E Apache and UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilots assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division prepare for and depart for missions at Jalalabad Airfield, Afghanistan, June 12-13, 2017. The Tigersharks provide aviation support to U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2017 Date Posted: 06.26.2017 06:44 Story ID: 239147 Location: JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo Essay: Task Force Tigershark Operations in Jalalabad, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.