Team Osan honors fallen member with Rogers Fit Workout

Photo By Senior Airman Franklin Ramos | Members of Osan Air Base participate in the "Rogers Fit Workout" challenge June 23, 2017 at Osan AB, Republic of Korea. The 731st AMS along with the Osan Top Three Heritage Committee and the 51st Force Support Squadron Fitness Staff unveiled a memorial and hosted the "Rogers Fit Workout" challenge in honor of Rogers, who has passed away May 20, 2016, due to injuries she sustained from helping a family escape a burning apartment building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Franklin R. Ramos/Released)

Noticing there were others trapped inside, Rogers immediately sprung to action helping the endangered family escape the burning apartment building.



“Many of you stationed here know that the buildings located in the SED have one-way in and one-way out, so once the fire started a family of four was trapped inside as well as Sergeant Rogers,” said Lt. Col. Breanna Fulton, 731st AMS commander. “Thinking quickly on her feet she was able to move the family out the room that was billowing with smoke and tried to find an escape route.”



While trying to escape, Rogers and the family encountered a few blockades such as the door being sealed and windows having bars on them.



“When she realized they were trapped inside she superhumanly bent 2.5 inch metal bars and kicked out a window,” said Fulton. “She then scaled down a 37-foot wall using an accordion pipe until it gave way and left exposed metal wires which cut her hands in the process. Still not moved by her pain she continued down and was able to go and seek help.”



While aiding the family, Rogers sustained injuries which led to her passing May 20, 2016. In honor of her bravery and sacrifice, the members of the 731st AMS and Osan Top Three Enlisted Heritage committee unveiled the Rogers memorial at the Mustang running track on June 23, 2017.



“Sergeant Rogers’ actions were nothing but remarkable. She did not freeze or get paralyzed with fear, but she moved to action solely for the sake of that family. The one thing she kept saying when I spoke with her was ‘I didn’t want anything to happen to that family. I wanted to make sure that they got out safely. I wanted to make sure that they got out alive,’” said Fulton. “It was absolutely phenomenal, superhuman and courageous. She epitomizes the Air Force core values of service before self and definitely excellence.”



Immediately after the unveiling of the memorial, the 51st Force Support Squadron Fitness Staff hosted the first-ever “Rogers Fit Workout” challenge. It consisted of various exercises such as rear leg raises, reverse crunches, side to side pushups and running multiple laps around the track.



“The ‘Rogers Fit Workout’ represents Sergeant Rogers in multiple ways. She had a quirky sense of humor and was extremely fit scoring excellent on her PT tests,” said Fulton.



The “Rogers Fit Workout” represents Rogers’ heroics and allows her memory and actions to live on in the community of Osan AB.



“Today, we had an opportunity to see Team Osan come together,” said Fulton. “That’s what it’s really all about, helping others, providing that service to others and doing for others what you want done for you. The ‘Rogers Fit [Workout]’ challenge I believe embodies Sergeant Rogers’ spirit, her tenacity and her fun spirit side.”