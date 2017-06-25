Ga. Guard Unit Prepares for First Deployment in Support of 3rd ID

On August 20, 2016, Maj. Gen. James Rainey, then commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, spoke at the activation ceremony of the Georgia Army National Guard's 3rd ID Main Command Post Operational Detachment (3ID MCPOD) and noted that the 3ID MCPOD would be part of future division deployments.



On Sunday, less than one year after Rainey’s prophetic words, the 3ID MCPOD, or Marne Detachment, held a departure ceremony at Fort Stewart heralding their impending deployment to Southwest Asia and symbolizing the growing partnership between the 3rd Infantry Division and the Georgia Army National Guard.



“Major General Rainey set the conditions for the MCPOD to become part of the 3rd ID Staff,” said Brig. Gen. Tom Carden, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard. “Major General (Leopoldo) Quintas and his team have built on that vision.”



The first elements of the 3ID MCPOD were established in December 2015 as part of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, based in Columbus. The 3rd Infantry Division will have operational control over the unit during the deployment.



The furtherance of the partnership between the 3rd Infantry Division and the Georgia Army National Guard is a realization of the Army’s Total Force Policy.



"There is only one Army,” said Gen. Mark Milley, chief of staff of the U.S. Army speaking in September 2015 to the National Guard Association of the United States. “We are not 10 divisions, we are 18 divisions. We're not 32 brigades; we're 60 brigades.”



With an authorized strength of nearly 100 Soldiers, the 3ID MCPOD’s mission is to provide additional personnel and support to the 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters. This support is critical as Army force structure changes have reduced division staff manning.



“Today we see Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers making up a significant portion of the 3rd ID staff,” said Carden. “This shows the Total Force Policy concept of partnership has indeed been put into practice."



The 3ID MCPOD is the latest Georgia Guard unit to embark on a partnership with the 3rd Infantry Division. In June, the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team became the first National Guard BCT to associate with an active-duty division when it entered into a pilot association with the 3rd Infantry Division. The 3rd ID and 48th IBCT completed an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Fort Stewart this month.



The 648th MEB is also a total force partner with the 3rd ID. In addition to deploying the 3ID MCPOD, in July, the 648th Military Engagement Team will deploy to Southwest Asia as the first MET team fielded by the Ga. ARNG.



“I could not be more proud of our Soldiers and leaders as well as our teammates in the 3rd Infantry Division,” said Carden.



Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Workman, commander of the 3rd ID MCPOD noted the extraordinary effort undertaken by his Soldiers to bring the Marne Detachment from organization to deployment in just ten months. He spoke also of the unique challenge ahead of the unit as it moves from concept to fielding.



“Your Georgia Guard Soldiers will be battle captains, intelligence analysts, Army advisors and Police advisors,” said Workman. “Marne Detachment Soldiers, today you add your page in the history book of the Georgia National Guard."

