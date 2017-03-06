2017 Duluth Airshow

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lynette Olivares | The Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, the Minnesota Air Reserve 934th...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lynette Olivares | The Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, the Minnesota Air Reserve 934th Airlift Wing, the F-35A Heritage team, the Minnesota National Guard 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, and military units from around the nation converge together at the Duluth airport for the 2017 Duluth Air Show June 2-3, 2017. The Duluth Airshow traditionally has been held every other year, but the availability of the Blue Angels this month prompted organizers to stage airshows in consecutive years for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt, Lynette Olivares) see less | View Image Page

Duluth’s airport neighbor is the 148th Fighter Wing and was enthusiastic about the opportunity to be involved with hosting this community event. As well as other National Guard units around the state have opted to be involved in the spectacle.



“We are so happy to be apart of this event that involves so many different aspects of the community,” said Jodi Grayson, media coordinator for the Duluth Airshow, and is also the Wing Executive Officer at the 148th Fighter Wing. “I think having the Army Guard and the Air Guard side-by-side in an event like this is an easy way to educate the public on the important, but very different, roles our airmen and soldiers have here in the state.”



‘Citizen Soldiers’ take on a very literal role at the event. Security volunteers are made up of almost entirely Minnesota National Guard and Reservists, as well as some members from Wisconsin. The large cast is needed for nearly 30 static aircraft displays available, and almost a dozen more tentatively expected to perform for an estimated 45 thousand to attend over the two-day event.



“Duluth has been a great community for the Air Guard and our unit,” said Staff Sgt. Casy UnderDahl, 148th Fighter Wing Production Recruiter and Retainer and native of Duluth, Minnesota. “I think it is especially important for those in the community who support us to have an opportunity to see the aircraft they hear all the time up close and personal.”



Anyone in the crowd was in for a treat, with the Blue Angels performing for the second year in a row. The coveted Blue Angels could be seen from most parts of town, but not to overshadow a unique first time ever guest in Duluth, the F-35 Lighting.



The Minnesota Army National Guard St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Charlie Company 2-211 Medical Evacuation Company, the Minnesota Air National Guard Duluth, Minnesota-based 148th Fighter Wing, the Minnesota Air Reserve St. Paul, Minnesota-based 934th Airlift Wing and troops from various services and branches throughout the state volunteered their time and services to be involved in this two-day event showcasing aircraft from around the nation.



Young or old, the tens of thousands of crowd goers enjoyed nearly a dozen air performers and experienced the high flying and thunder rumbling sounds of more than a dozen aircraft designed for war in the past or present. A universal commonality that brings most people together, just like the perfect hotdog at a Sunday afternoon sports game.