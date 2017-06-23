15 OG welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii--The 15th Operations Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony, here, June 22.



Col. Jason King assumed command of the 15 OG from Col. Charles Velino, as Col. Kevin Gordon, 15th Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Col. Velino always had the men and women of the 15th Operations Group in mind,” said Gordon. “He worked tirelessly to make sure all of his warfighters’ needs were met. Thank you for your incredible leadership and all you have done.”



“To the 15th Operations Group, thank you,” said Velino. “You are amazing individuals that came together to make this an amazing group. This was a dream assignment and one I will never forget.”



Velino is a command pilot with over 3,500 flying hours and will take command of the 47th Flying Training Wing in Laughlin AFB, Texas.



“Col. King, I am pumped for you to take charge of the 15th Operations Group,” said Gordon. “I am fully confident in your abilities to lead and am excited to see the great things you will accomplish in the future. Aloha and welcome to Hawaii, the 15th Wing, and the 15th Operations Group.”



Prior to taking command of the 15th Operations Group, King was the Senior Executive Officer to the Director of Studies, Analyses & Assessments, Headquarters Air Force A9 Directorate, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



“Col. Velino, your legacy and influence will continue to live on through this group,” said King. “To the men and women of the 15th Operations Group, it is an honor and a privilege to serve you.”



The 15th Operations Group directs all activities to ensure combat readiness of over 300 personnel and five operational squadrons. The commander oversees operations of the largest joint-use airfield in the United States, executes total force combat and peacetime operations, and provides executive airlift for senior military leaders.

