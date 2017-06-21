1st Intelligence Battalion changes command

1st Intelligence Battalion welcomed a new battalion commander during a change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, June 21, 2017.



After two years of commanding the battalion, Lt. Col. Seth E. Anderson relinquished command of 1st Intelligence Battalion to Lt. Col. B.J. Grass.



The battalion conducts human and counter intelligence operations, which include data analysis, forensics and battlefield surveillance. I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group uses these assets both in garrison and while deployed on Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Forces and Marine Expeditionary Units.



“We are genuinely excited to have [Grass] here today to command these Marines,” said Col. Roberta Shea, commanding officer, I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, who spoke at the ceremony. “Grass has led Marines in missions ranging from combat operations to humanitarian assistance, and we could not have asked for a better officer to lead this battalion.”



Anderson balanced the battalion’s budget of more than $2 million per year while supporting approximately 45 exercises and leading more than 600 Marines. He will move on to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he will attend the U.S. Army War College.



“It has been hard and challenging, but it has been fun,” Anderson said. “If the only complaints your Marines have about the battalion is they want to go to war, and they want more opportunities to lead, then you are doing something right.”



Grass has earned three master’s degrees and held billets as a platoon commander, series commander and intelligence officer throughout his 18-year career. He has also deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and served with the 11th and 15th Marine Expeditionary Units.



Grass was most recently stationed at Marine Corps Intelligence Schools, Virginia Beach, Virginia where he served as the executive officer.



“I am honored and humbled to stand before you today as your battalion commander,” Grass said. “There is no question that this is the greatest personal honor in my professional career. Make no mistake, we will work hard and we will train hard to support the MEF and all of our deployed troops. I look forward to meeting and working with each and every one of you in the days ahead.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2017 Date Posted: 06.23.2017 18:15 Story ID: 239068 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Intelligence Battalion changes command, by LCpl A. J. Van Fredenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.