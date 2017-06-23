Developmental, training flight gives first taste of military life

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Basic military training is an intense mental and physical challenge. However, because of the Air Force Reserve’s Developmental and Training Flight program, new Reserve Citizen Airmen don’t have to show up to San Antonio unprepared.



After a new recruit has met military qualifications and raised their right hand to enlist into the Air Force Reserve, they are processed into the D&TF at their new wing. Here at the 403rd Wing, Master Sgt. Sara House is the program’s coordinator and instructor.



“Our goal is long-term retainability,” she said. “A lot of times students have only ever been exposed to TV or movies, and this program shows them what it really takes to be in the military.”



When new trainees arrive, she gives them the flight and instillation rules, tells them about the military and teaches them about customs and courtesies, the rank structure and chain of command.



Before each unit training assembly, House builds a schedule for her students, prints out handbooks for the newcomers, coordinates tours and in-processing, plans games and team building exercises, and reviews videos to show her students and ensures that everyone will have a place to sit during instruction.



Each UTA trainees have structured classroom time, complete physical training and attend wing events and Human Resources Development Council meetings to understand the importance of being involved.



BMT is always changing, so House often requests students attending technical training at Keesler to provide the D&TF trainees a look inside BMT from the perspective of someone who’s recently graduated.



“I feel like it’s preparing me for basic training by instilling values and discipline as well as for the physical part,” said Blair Davis, D&TF trainee.



“I think it shows you what to expect,” said Alexia Melton, D&TF trainee.



The increasing size of the D&TF program is also an indicator that the 403rd Wing as a whole is continuing to grow.



“When I started, my class size was six students, and I currently have 55,” House said.



The amount of time each student is part of the D&TF completely varies based on when they enlist and leave for basic training. Some students can be with the group for months and some never have the opportunity to attend at all because they leave for basic so quickly.



Because some students can return for several months, of the biggest challenges House said she faces is keeping everyone engaged during the UTAs. To help with that, she divides the group up into newcomers and veterans and gives the veterans opportunities to teach the new students.



After the UTA, she does a report on each individual in the class to track their progress and highlight strengths and weaknesses.



“If we feel an individual is not a great fit for the military, those reports are the documentation we need to do an entry-level separation,” she said.



She also said she’s had a few people who decided the military just wasn’t for them and three in the past year who decided to go active duty instead. Making these decisions before going to BMT and technical school instead of during or after saves the Air Force Reserve an average of $35,000 per student.



Some trainees from the 403rd D&TF not only survive basic military training, but excel at it. Since 2015, the flight has had five members go on to be honor graduates.



To achieve honor graduate, Airmen have to get 90 percent or above on their end of course exam, exceed physical fitness standards at the “thunderbolt” level, and never fail a graded inspection or receive a negative mark on written evaluations. Even if all those requirements are met, only the top ten percent of that BMT class are selected.



“This is a leg up program that gives you an extra push,” House said.



“We’re all coming from different backgrounds, and I want to be at the same level as everyone else,” said Chad Cristaldi, D&TF trainee. “Active duty doesn’t get this opportunity, so I want to go above and beyond when I go to basic training.”



House said one of the most rewarding aspects of her job is seeing a student start out knowing nothing and then excelling in the program by the end.



“I’m constantly amazed at how my students continue to exceed my expectations and how excited they are to be in the military,” she said. “I believe this program in the 403rd works so well because of the communication and support we have from the wing.”

