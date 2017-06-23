Intern Program Prepares Officers for Cyber Battlefield

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Maryland – Capt. Joseph Casey, 781st Military Intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Maryland – Capt. Joseph Casey, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, 780th MI Brigade, graduates from the Intelligence and Security Command, Army Intelligence Development Program – Cyber course, in a ceremony at the National Security Agency Cryptologic Museum on June 23. AIDP-C is a nominative two-year internship for MI officers. The program exposes the officers to the cyber community environment through short operational tours in different work centers in the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command enterprise. Additionally, there are training opportunities to build the intern’s cyber skill set to include Network +, Security +, and Certified Ethical Hacker certifications, and other NSA courses. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Maryland – Capt. Joseph Casey, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, 780th MI Brigade, was an Army of One when he graduated from the Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Army Intelligence Development Program – Cyber, in a ceremony at the National Cryptologic Museum here on June 23.



AIDP-C is managed by the MI Branch at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command and is intended to prepare officers to serve in positions requiring cyberspace operations expertise.



According to Maj. Rachael O’Connell, the 781st MI Battalion’s operations officer and AIDP-C program manager, those selected for the internship travel to Fort Meade for a two-year tour that consists of separate six to eight month operational assignments in up to four work centers at the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM). Additionally, the program includes formal instruction at the National Cryptologic School, Department of Defense cyber-related courses, and commercial training opportunities such as Network +, Security +, and Certified Ethical Hacker certifications to enhance the student’s cyber skills.



“Coming into the program, I didn’t have a lot of cyber background,” said Casey. “Now, I feel confident that I could go into any cyber or intelligence role and bring this skill set to the fight.”



Col. Dave Branch, the presiding officer for the ceremony and commander of the 780th MI Brigade said Casey made significant contributions to the brigade and our mission partners during the program.



“Joe had the opportunity to work hand in hand with partner agencies such as the New York FBI field office Cyber Division,” said Branch. “In the face of today’s cyber threats, the relationships we build are essential to enabling us to share knowledge across the intelligence community in order to stay ahead of our adversary. Joe, I challenge you to continue to foster those relationships.”



Branch said that Casey also served operational tours with the NSA and with CYBERCOM’s Cyber National Mission Force.



“Particularly as we see the battlefield environment changing,” said Casey. “It is important that we have officers that understand the cyber environment and are able to leverage our technologies and our capabilities against the adversary.”



Military Intelligence officers can apply for the nominative AIDP-C two-year internship through the MI Branch which typically selects two participants per year.