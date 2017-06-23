Cleaning up in the field - 126th Quartermasters excel during first unit annual training

Clean laundry and a hot shower are luxuries that are sometimes forgone by Soldiers in the field, especially during a three-week annual training period. The Soldiers of the 126th Quartermaster Company based in Quincy, Illinois, provided that luxury and lifted the morale of the Soldiers of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and its supporting units during eXportable Combat Training Capability 17-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, June 4-24.



The 126th officially uncased its colors November 6, 2016, switching over from a transportation company.



Capt. Alison Jacobs of Springfield, Illinois, commander of the 126th, said the unit was excited to use their new equipment, train and develop standard operating procedures.



“We’re up here supporting XCTC, but we’re also learning about our equipment and learning from the reserve unit that’s training here as well,” said Jacobs. “The Soldiers are motivated and are doing phenomenally for their first annual training as members of a Shower, Laundry and Clothing Repair unit.”



Jacobs said it’s not all about using the equipment, but also developing the right tactics, techniques and procedures.



“We have a lot of down-time between the hard work when the logistics packages drop off laundry and units rotate for showers,” said Jacobs. “We spend a lot of that time brainstorming and trying to come up with ‘wish lists’ of equipment and supplies that could be useful and developing our way of doing the job effectively and efficiently.”



Sgt. 1st Class Alfred Huston of La Harpe, Illinois, a platoon sergeant for the 126th Quartermaster Company, said there was resistance to the job at first, but it quickly faded once the unit started working.



“It’s a new experience for most of the Soldiers, but we tell everyone that it’s not what you’re doing, it’s who you do the job with,” said Huston. “As long as we keep the same type of work ethic, we’ll succeed.”



Huston said when Soldiers see how much people appreciate them, it makes doing other peoples’ laundry and providing them a place to shower in the field much more rewarding.



“It’s not until someone thanks these guys and girls that they realize how appreciated they are,” said Huston. “These Soldiers get thanked every time someone comes through. It’s a huge morale boost to the troops in the dirt and heat.”



Jacobs said since they’ve switched from a transportation company to a shower, laundry and clothing repair company, the unit has made immense progress.



“These Soldiers have trained hard since we switched,” said Jacobs. “Six months ago, we may have had some growing pains out here, but my Soldiers trained hard and it shows. They’re out here supporting a brigade-plus sized element with two sites. I’m extremely proud of them.”

