Chief Of Naval Personnel Speaks To Pacific Northwest Sailors

SILVERDALE, Wash. – Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP), Vice Adm. Robert Burke spoke to Sailors in the Pacific Northwest during all-hands calls at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) Bangor and Bremerton, June 22.



The all-hands calls were utilized to explain changes within the Navy, get feedback from the fleet, and provide an opportunity to house questions and answers.



Burke spoke to Sailors at NBK Bremerton in the gym and later at NBK Bangor in the theater about new policy changes, the advancement of the technology within the Navy, and upcoming events.



“There is a lot stuff going on in the world today, and I can talk to you about all that for hours,” said Burke. “We’ve had some recent changes with High Year Tenure (HYT), Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA), and our work on rate modernization and I want to talk to you all about these changes and get some feedback.”



Two of the recent changes within the Navy include the changes made to the HYT program, which will improve retention and advancement opportunity for Sailors, and the PFA changes, which will incentivize the PFA by allowing Sailors who score an ‘Excellent Low’, with no lower than a ‘Good Low’ in any single category, the opportunity to skip the physical readiness test portion of the next PFA cycle.



“We’re working on modernizing and simplifying a lot of things within the Navy right now,” said Burke. “One of the things we’re working on is “My Navy Portal.” That system will help streamline things by putting all of the different systems we use in one place.”



My Navy Portal provides Sailors a user-friendly interface that connects all the online Navy resources into one central hub.



"We’ve taken some steps to help make (the permanent change of station process) easier and we’ve made some progress,” said Burke. “Next week, I’ll be releasing a NAVADMIN that you no longer need your orders to start your PCS move paperwork."

