Nomads remember Khobar Towers

Photo By Staff Sgt. Peter Thompson | U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Moga, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, speaks to the audience during the Khobar Towers 21st Anniversary Wreath Laying Ceremony June 23, 2017, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. On June 25, 1996, a bomb was detonated near the Khobar Towers housing complex in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Nineteen Airmen were killed and more than 400 U.S. and international military and civilians were injured in the blast. Of the 19 killed, 12 were Nomads. Each year the 33 FW holds a ceremony in remembrance of that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Thompson)

The 33rd Fighter Wing Nomads held a ceremony in remembrance of the Khobar Towers 21st anniversary June 23, 2017, here.



On June 25, 1996, a bomb was detonated near the Khobar Towers housing complex in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Nineteen Airmen were killed and more than 400 U.S. and international military and civilians were injured in the blast. Of the 19 killed, 12 were Nomads.



During each memorial over the past 21 years, the commander has taken time to address everyone in attendance about the everlasting impact these 19 Airmen have made.



“While some of the faces of those in attendance today have changed and will continue to change throughout the years, our message remains enduring: we will never forget,” said Col. Paul Moga, 33rd FW commander. “I’ve respected this wing and its reputation since very early in my career as a young Eagle driver. Anyone who was in the business of combat aviation knew who the Nomads were. Now as commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing I’ve come to fully grasp our heritage and discover what makes this wing truly remarkable. That is the concrete foundation of courage and professionalism that has been laid by those who have gone before us.”



Moga went on to say those Airmen’s sacrifice is immeasurable, but is reflected in the men and women who serve in the wing today.



As the 19 names were read aloud, Moga and Chief Master Sgt. Shelley Cohen, 307th Bomb Wing command chief and Khobar Towers survivor, placed a wreath beneath the flaming sword.



While the observance came to a close, Taps played in the distance as it has every year since that day in Nomad, Air Force and American history.