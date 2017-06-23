Fort McCoy takes IMCOM Leadership Pledge as part of service initiative

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison First Sergeant 1st Sgt. Hector Ocasio-Melendez, standing in for Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison First Sergeant 1st Sgt. Hector Ocasio-Melendez, standing in for Command Sgt. Maj. Frank T. Mathias, garrison command sergeant major; Deputy to the Garrison Commander James A. Chen; Garrison Deputy Commander Col. James A. Parkinson; and Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. show the signed Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Leadership Pledge during the Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration on June 14, 2017, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The pledge part of IMCOM’s Service Culture Initiative Campaign. IMCOM also breaks done the initiative into an acronym called SERVICE that acknowledges the command’s principles — service, excellence, respect, vision, integrity, communication, and empowerment. The pledge represents the long-term commitment to improving Fort McCoy as an organization, and the foundation of the initiative is leader engagement. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team has made a pledge to the installation team through the Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Leadership Pledge.



Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr.; Garrison Deputy Commander Col. James A. Parkinson; Deputy to the Garrison Commander James A. Chen; and Garrison First Sergeant 1st Sgt. Hector Ocasio-Melendez, standing in for Command Sgt. Maj. Frank T. Mathias, garrison command sergeant major, committed and signed the pledge during the Fort McCoy observance of the Army birthday June 14.



The pledge is part of IMCOM’s Service Culture Initiative Campaign. IMCOM also breaks done the initiative into an acronym called SERVICE that acknowledges the command’s principles — service, excellence, respect, vision, integrity, communication, and empowerment.



“It simply acknowledges that what IMCOM does is different — no other organization in the Army impacts Soldiers and Families to the level IMCOM does on a daily basis,” according to an IMCOM statement about the pledge. “Our installations are where Soldiers and Families live, play, train and prepare; build relationships, teams, and communities; (and) where they deploy from and return to — ‘We are the Army’s Home.’”



“(This pledge) represents the long-term commitment to improving Fort McCoy as an organization, and the foundation of the initiative is leader engagement,” said Jeff Uhlig of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, who served as the event narrator. “Today, Fort McCoy leadership is here to pledge their commitment to the Service Culture Initiative. Taking care of our customers begins with taking care of our most valuable asset — our Fort McCoy professionals.



“The pledge Fort McCoy Garrison leadership (signed) confirms that Fort McCoy leaders will provide our team members the same concern, respect, and caring attitude that we expect them to share with our customers — Soldiers, Families, civilians, and retirees,” Uhlig said.



The pledge states: “We pledge to position you for success with:



• an impactful on-boarding and orientation experience to welcome you to the Fort McCoy team.



• clear performance standards, to include standards for service excellence.



• an individual development plan developed with your supervisor, reviewed during periodic counseling.



• opportunities for personal growth and professional development.



• a recognition program to reward service and performance excellence.



• engaged leaders who seek and welcome your input and take action to continuously improve the organization.



• an organization that embraces the concept of team, teamwork, and empowerment.



• a promise to hold ourselves and each other accountable.”



IMCOM developed the Service Culture Initiative over the past two years.



For more information about IMCOM, visit www.imcom.army.mil.



