    NHC Corpus Christi announces change of command

    Valdes to be relieved by Cubano

    Photo By William Love | Capt. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi commanding officer

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2017

    Story by William Love 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (June 23, 2017) - Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi will conduct a change of command ceremony July 31, at 1 p.m., at the Catalina Club on board Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

    Capt. Guido F. Valdes, commanding officer since Aug. 27, 2015, will be relieved by Capt. Miguel A. Cubano.

    Vice Adm. C. Forrest Faison, III, Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, will preside.

    Cubano considers Puerto Rico home and served as executive officer aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) since 2014.

    In observance of the change of command, NHCCC will close at noon on July 31, and will resume normal hours of operation on Aug. 1.

    NHC Corpus Christi and its Naval Branch Health Clinics (NBHC) located in Kingsville and Fort Worth, Texas provide ambulatory care services to over 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the Command's detachment in San Antonio provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus at Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors (WII) at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC).

