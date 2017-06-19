Resolute Support celebrates Italian Day

KABUL, Afghanistan (June 19, 2017) — Despite the great distance from their country, the Italian NATO contingent demonstrated a strong sense of closeness to their homeland while celebrating their 71st anniversary of becoming a republic.



The occasion is a national holiday in Italy and celebrates when Italians voted to abolish the monarchy and become a republic on June 2, 1946.



Resolute Support Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Rosario Castellano hosted the event and was joined by members of all coalition forces from Resolute Support headquarters.



“This is an important occasion to strengthen the brotherhood and friendship that characterizes the Resolute Support mission,” Castellano said. “We are very proud to be part of this cohesive coalition, we are one family here to support and build the country of Afghanistan.”



The Italians joined the coalition forces in Afghanistan in 2001. It is currently the second largest contributing troop nation to the Resolute Support Mission and leads Train, Advise, Assist Command – West, in Herat.



Italian Ambassador to Afghanistan Roberto Cantone also joined in celebrating this event and thanked all members of the Italian contingent for their continued work in Afghanistan.



“This celebration helps us show how close the civilian and military relationship is here in Afghanistan. Our sense of unity and determination. We are here to help build a stronger Afghanistan and we will succeed,” Cantone expressed.

