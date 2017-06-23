MAG-12 changes command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Russell A. Sanborn, left, the commanding general of 1st...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Russell A. Sanborn, left, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Shipley, right, former Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 commanding officer, after an award presentation, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 23, 2017. Shipley was awarded the Legion of Merit medal for his outstanding achievements and service to MAG-12. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines, sailors and guests witnessed the passing of the colors from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Shipley to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark Palmer during a change of command ceremony for Marine Aircraft Group 12 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 23, 2017.



After two years of dedicated service to MAG-12 as the commanding officer, Shipley was relieved of his duties to continue on and serve in Washington D.C. at Headquarters Marine Corps with Programs and Resources.



“My time here was fast-paced,” said Shipley. “I believe this is the busiest MAG in the Marine Corps due to the critical location and given the current events. Being a part of MAG-12 meant being a part of the strategic effort of the United States. It was exciting.”



Along with being the commanding officer for MAG-12 and the friendships created along the way, Shipley mentioned how there is more that he will miss.



“I’m going to miss the people,” said Shipley. “The Japanese are some of the classiest and kindest people I’ve met. It was a blessing to be a part of this whole community and I almost wish I had more time to experience things.”



Although sad to go, Shipley has comfort in leaving the MAG to Palmer.



“Colonel Palmer is the perfect choice to take over the MAG,” said Shipley. “His experience as a chief of staff before coming out here broadens his views and his perspective. He’s probably one of the most intelligent men I know, so MAG-12 is in incredible hands.”



Palmer is coming to MAG-12 from MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he served as the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Director of Standardization and 2nd MAW Chief of Staff.



“I've been very impressed with the Marines and Sailors of MAG-12,” said Palmer. “MAG-12 has a very distinguished history and will continue its tradition of being ready to "fight and win tonight."