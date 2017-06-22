Eight decades of military service honored at Celebration of Service

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough | On June 22, 2017, family, friends, and colleagues of four U.S. Army Soldiers came...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough | On June 22, 2017, family, friends, and colleagues of four U.S. Army Soldiers came together at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, for a ceremonial expression of appreciation and gratitude for their combined 84 years of federal service to the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Pacific, and the nation. The retirees and their family members gathered together after the U.S. Army Pacific’s quarterly Celebration of Service retirement ceremony for a group picture. The four retirees accumulated more than eight decades of total service among themselves. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii - On June 22, 2017, family, friends, and colleagues of four U.S. Army Soldiers came together at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, for a ceremonial expression of appreciation and gratitude for their combined 84 years of federal service to the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Pacific, and the nation.



"At the U.S. Army Pacific, we refer to it as a Celebration of Service because that is what we are here to do today,” said USARPAC's Deputy Commanding General, Army Reserve, Brig. Gen. Doug Anderson who officiated the ceremony to “celebrate the service of four experienced leaders, ‘One Team Teammates’ who will transition from active service onto the Army’s retired roster,” he added.



The retirees honored were Maj. William A. Hammac, Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Charles R. Haas Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.; Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Prater, New Iberia, La.; and Staff Sgt. Carlos LopezCarreon, Oklahoma City, Okla.



USARPAC's Celebration of Service ceremony recognizes Soldiers for their distinguished service to U.S. Army Pacific and the nation as they prepare to transition into new careers. This was the thirteenth quarterly celebration held to honor service members.



Over the course of the celebration, Anderson spoke to the audience about how these noteworthy Soldier's careers have impacted USARPAC. He also addressed how their devotion made the Army better, and personally thanked each of the honorees for the sacrifices they and their families have made.



"Congratulations, again, to our four honorees on achieving this milestone," Anderson said in closing. "And I’d also like to extend a very special thanks to the families and supporting casts of these stars for sharing them with us for these many decades and for being their strength and support."