IAPF officer saves life of drowned 5-year-old boy

When Installations Auxiliary Police Force (IAPF) officer, Corporal Abdul Razak, first heard the screams of a woman yelling for help, his instinct told him to run towards the scene. So he did. When he arrived, he saw the lifeless body of a young boy being pulled from the pool.



It was around 9 a.m. at the Capri by Fraser Hotel in Changi, Singapore and Razak was off duty and spending time with his family. The screams of that woman’s cry for help had surprised him. Yet, according to Razak, he felt compelled to try and resuscitate the boy or at least do what he could to help.



“When I approached the scene, I saw the boy being pulled out of the water by someone and the boy’s face was very pale,” Razak said. “After I helped carry the boy to the side of the pool, I checked the pulse but there was nothing.”



Fortunately, Razak had recently completed a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) course and what he learned was immediately put to the test.



“I began to perform the CPR,” Razak said. “I tried to do my best to pump and pump and pump. Then after about a minute or two, I saw water coming up from the boy’s mouth.”



According to Razak, nearly five minutes had passed from when the parents had discovered that the 5-year-old boy was missing. Coupled with the attempt to resuscitate him, the boy was unconscious for nearly 9 minutes.



“After water had come up from the boy’s mouth, I knew there was a chance that he’d come through,” Razak said. “So, I kept pumping and pumping and after another minute, I suddenly heard the boy let out a breath. After more pumping, the boy woke up.”



A father of three children, Razak had quickly imagined having to save the life of his own child at the time. That thought alone was what compelled him to try and save the victim’s life.



For the IAPF leadership, Razak’s heroic effort was a great credit to his command.



"It makes me very proud to lead a force of committed individuals who are confident and competent enough to step forward in a time of crisis,” CDR Paul Gray, Royal New Zealand Navy and Commanding Officer for New Zealand Defence Support Unit (South East Asia). “This reflects our core values of Courage, Commitment and Comradeship, and is a tremendous reflection on both Corporal Razak and his training - Bravo Zulu!"