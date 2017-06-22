Singapore Area Coordinator welcomes USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group

Photo By Marc Ayalin | The Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), welcomed Sailors from the USS Ronald Reagan...... read more read more Photo By Marc Ayalin | The Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), welcomed Sailors from the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CVN 76) during their port visit to Singapore, June 17-20, 2017. The Strike Group’s Sailors enjoyed the various services the U.S. Navy in Singapore offered such as Navy Exchange services, dining and snack facilities, banking services, free Wi-Fi at various locations, and sports and recreation facilities. see less | View Image Page

The Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), welcomed Sailors from the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CVN 76) during their port visit to Singapore, June 17-20, 2017.



The 97,000-ton Nimitz-class warship was accompanied by guided-missile destroyers USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and USS Barry (DDG 52) and the guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). The Strike Group’s Sailors enjoyed the various services the U.S. Navy in Singapore offered such as Navy Exchange services, dining and snack facilities, banking services, free Wi-Fi at various locations, and sports and recreation facilities.

For the USS McCampbell’s Command Master Chief (SW/AW) David Tokarski, the opportunity to have these services while forward-deployed is tremendous for morale.



“Having these services and facilities was outstanding,” Tokarski said. “It’s got everything the Sailors need. Without these facilities we wouldn’t be able to go anywhere. All the services the Sailors want are here in Singapore, especially having Navy Federal Credit Union, the Navy Exchange, the Terror Club and free Wi-Fi. It’s really been a warm welcome.”



Another highlight during the carrier group’s visit was their participation in various sporting events aboard the installation. The strike group Sailors met with several local teams and competed in basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer.



During port visits from U.S. Navy vessels, SAC supporting departments and tenant commands such as the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka, Site Singapore., often extend vigorous efforts in supporting of the Fleet. For example, FLC logistics teams coordinate with supply officers onboard ships prior to their arrival to provide quality logistics services such as provisions, fuel, postal services, and pier-side support.



During the strike group's visit the extent and volume of support provided by FLC included 102 pallets of provisions, 117 Pallets of cargo at 98,224 pounds, 27 Tri-walls of mail at 7,480 pounds, 196 pieces of High Priority Material and 450,000 gallons of fuel.



Meanwhile, the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group (CVN-76) has been home-ported out of Yokosuka, Japan since October, 2015 and has participated in numerous training exercises and has conducted routine patrol operations in the South China Sea.