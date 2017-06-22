Show Low native becomes regions first female infantry recruit

Photo By Alun Thomas | In this photo from July 2016, Kimberly Robinson (right) poses with her mother Cynthia...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | In this photo from July 2016, Kimberly Robinson (right) poses with her mother Cynthia Robinson. In 2017 Kimberly enlisted as the first female infantry Soldier in the Navajo County region in East Central Arizona. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

SHOW LOW, Ariz. – It was a make or break time for Kimberly Robinson. She had just graduated from Show Low High School in 2016 and was unclear about her future.



Should she stay within the familiar confines of her hometown in Show Low, Arizona, or branch out into something challenging and providing career opportunities?



In early 2017 Robinson made up her mind. She decided to enlist as an infantry Soldier in the U.S. Army, becoming the first female to do so in the Navajo County region in East Central Arizona.



This huge step in her life is one Robinson had pondered for years, having lived her whole life in Show Low with her father Tim Robinson, who had served in the Navy before becoming a sheriff.



“A lot of my motivation came from my parents, especially my dad who served in the Navy,” Robinson, 19, said. “He would tell me a lot of stories about it, which always fascinated me. I was interested in pursuing the military, just not 100 percent.”



Robinson said she was very active at high school, participating in soccer for four years and also becoming involved with the student council.



But after leaving high school and these activities behind, Robinson said she became tired of her complacent life and had to make a decision about her future, something she didn’t find easy.



“I wasn’t good at making decisions … but I needed to be selfish and do something with my life,” she said. “Joining the Army seemed scary, I didn’t want to leave my mom and my family, but it was something I had to do for myself.”



Robinson said she thought military could potentially provide a stable career, which other jobs wouldn't, leading her to the recruiting office in Show Low and the lure of becoming infantry trained.



“I’m not the type of person to sit behind a desk … I like pushing myself and I want to do my part to help the nation out,” Robinson added. “Joining the infantry seemed like best way to do it.”



Robinson worked with local recruiters to make her dream a reality and after minor medical setbacks, finally enlisted as an infantry Soldier at the Phoenix Military Entrance Processing Station in May this year.



She said she fully realizes the challenges ahead, as she prepares to ship out to basic training on Aug. 28 at Fort Benning, Georgia.



“I am a female, so I know my strength will be tested and I’ll have to be amazingly strong, both physically and mentally,” Robinson stated. “I’m sure there will be other infantry females there, but I’m aware it will mostly be males. I know I’m going to be pushed, just like they are.”



Robinson said she feels physically ready for basic training, having worked out extensively in preparation for the grueling months ahead.



“I go to the gym regularly, run as much as I can and push myself. I don’t know what physical stress I’ll be put under, but I feel I’ll be able to handle it ,” she continued.



Working with Robinson during the recruiting process was Staff Sgt. Christopher Degaetano, center leader, Show Low Recruiting Center, who praised her determination and commitment.



“Kimberly is very athletic and highly motivated and has a level of patriotism that’s unexplainable,” Degaetano said. “That’s why we felt she was a perfect candidate for Army service, especially the infantry.”



Degaetano is confident Robinson will excel at basic training and everything she attempts following this in her career.



“She is going to do big and great things in the Army, I’m certain of it,” he added. “She also has the opportunity to go to Ranger School if she chooses.”



For the moment however Robinson is counting down the days until she departs for Fort Benning.



“I’m both nervous and excited for it, but just taking it day by day,” Robinson said. “It’s scary, but a great opportunity and I have to try my hardest.”