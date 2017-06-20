Minnesota Aviators complete successful eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise

Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Zins | Black Hawks from the Minnesota National Guard's 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Zins | Black Hawks from the Minnesota National Guard's 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion provide support to the Tennessee National Guard's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment during an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise at Fort Hood, Texas. Soldiers from 2-147 contributed to the aviation support for the XCTC exercise for the 278th ACR as they prepare for an upcoming rotation to the National Training Center in 2018. (Minnesota National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Zins) see less | View Image Page

Aviators complete successful eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise



Story by 1st Lt. Katherine Zins



FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion wrapped up support for an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, recently. The unit was part of Task Force Ragnar, the exercise's aviation element, supporting the Tennessee National Guard's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment as they prepare for a rotation to the National Training Center in 2018.



"Our mission is to support a brigade element here," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Otremba, with the 2-147. "But I think our ultimate mission is to train for an austere environment which sets us up for success at NTC next year."



The task force conducted aviation support missions including air assault, sling load, deliberate attack, defensive positioning and key leader escorts. They also conducted aviation-specific training in personnel recovery, downed aircraft recovery, field maintenance and air traffic control operations.



"We developed cohesive teams both within and across units. The relationships we established with the task force Soldiers from Minnesota and other states, as well as with the regimental and squadron-level commands and staffs from 278th ACR will help us be more successful during our rotation at the National Training Center next spring," said Lt. Col. Kevin O'Brien, the battalion commander.



The St. Paul, Minnesota-based 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter (2-147 AHB) is an Army National Guard utility helicopter battalion that supports the 34th Infantry Division and the State of Minnesota by providing air lift, scouting, mobility and support of civil authorities. The aviators of the 2-147 AHB fly the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.