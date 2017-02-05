Travis transports dolphins to MMP San Diego

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Airmen from the 301st Airlift Squadron and 945th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron learn...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Airmen from the 301st Airlift Squadron and 945th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron learn about Maya, a dolphin from the U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program, as they prepare for a mission from Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., to San Diego, Calif., April 28, 2017. The 301st AS transported four Bottlenose Dolphins and their handlers to the U.S. Naval Marine Mammal Program where they train to assist the U.S. Navy to locate mines and find enemy swimmers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Citizen Airmen from the 301st Airlift Squadron transported four Bottlenose Dolphins and their handlers from Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, to the U.S. Naval Marine Mammal Program, San Diego April 29.



The dolphins were moved to NAS Key West in March where they spent the last month operating before returning to San Diego.



“The dolphins need to be challenged and get experience in different waters,” said Brit Swenberg, MMP biological technician. “It also gets them used to traveling and working out of deployable vehicles.”



The MMP trains dolphins and sea lions to assist the U.S. Navy with locating mines and enemy swimmers.



The dolphins use their sonar and have the ability to make repeat dives without experiencing decompression sickness, according to Swenberg.



The flight back to San Diego presented numerous challenges for the pilots because they needed to have shallow take offs and landings, maintain an altitude of 30,000 feet, have a pressurization below 6,000 feet and ensure the cargo area was kept at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, all while flying as smoothly as possible for the dolphins’ comfort.



“The sensitivity of the cargo posed a unique challenge for us,” said Lt. Col. Alex Salogub, 301st AS pilot and aircraft commander for the mission. “We don’t normally need to worry about pressurization or temperature issues with most cargo. With the C-17 (Globemaster III) flexibility and capability as a multi-role aircraft, we are (able to) successfully complete these unique challenges.”



Throughout the flight, the dolphins’ handlers splashed water on them, ensuring their skin didn’t dry out.



U.S. Army Capt. Drew Henschen, MMP veterinarian, checked the dolphins throughout the flight to make sure they were OK and ensured no issues developed with them.



“They are expensive assets for the Navy and take a long time to train,” said Henschen. “We want to ensure they are well taken care of.”



Henschen explained that the MMP team came with a full vet clinic to tend to the dolphins’ wellbeing. The team was capable of performing ultrasounds, X-rays and endoscopies, if needed.



“We make sure the dolphins are well taken care of and maintain their health,” said Henschen. “They can only do their jobs to the best of their abilities, same as humans. We want to make sure we are sending healthy animals and they stay healthy.”



Because of the versatility of the C-17, Travis Airmen stand ready to move anything, anytime…anywhere, whether it’s tanks for the Army or dolphins for the Navy – something the Airmen aboard won’t forget.



“As loadmasters, we always swap stories about what was the coolest thing you moved,” said Staff Sgt. Suzannah Grant, 301st AS loadmaster. “Most are helicopters or tanks, but how many people can say they moved dolphins?”



Chief Master Sgt. Jenn Pope, 301st AS loadmaster, added how the dolphin movement was a first for her.



“This was pretty cool, I’ve never moved dolphins before,” said Pope. “This is definitely one of the most satisfying missions, knowing what the dolphins do and being able to help out.”