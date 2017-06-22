(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANG’s bullet-writing instructors booked, arrive to full classrooms

    Bullet writing

    Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Smith | Master Sgt. Jose Agosto-Gonzalez, instructor and curriculum designer, I.G. Brown...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    LOUISVILLE, Tenn. – Maryland’s Airmen at the 175th Wing are the latest to get a lesson in bullet writing, with hopes for well-written performance reports, thanks in part to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center.

    From their invitation, TEC’s professional continuing education experts brought their refitted evaluation bullet writing class to Air National Guard bases this year, with many RSVPs.

    The two-hour class teaches the fundamental dynamics on how to write an effective bullet for enlisted performance reports and officer performance reports. It was first developed by the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.

    “It was turned over to us at Instructional Development because units said they had a fundamental need across the Guard, so it was given to us to redevelop, and we started going out,” said Larry McCoy, an instructional systems specialist with TEC’s Professional Continuing Education Division.

    They taught more than 900 students, including senior NCOs and NCOs - as well as junior Airmen as a means to assist their supervisors.

    “Feedback has been fantastic,” said McCoy about the 99.8 percent satisfaction rating.

    Instructors teach as many Airmen as they can during unit training assemblies. “Typically, we’ll leave on a Friday, teach three classes on Saturday, three classes on Sunday, and get back to the office on Monday,” said McCoy.

    McCoy said units should submit requests through their chief master sergeants and wing command chiefs, who then contact TEC to schedule a class.

    “We’re booked all the way through November right now,” said McCoy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2017
    Date Posted: 06.22.2017 14:08
    Story ID: 238832
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG’s bullet-writing instructors booked, arrive to full classrooms, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Maryland Air National Guard
    TEC
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center
    OPR
    epr
    enlisted performance report
    evals
    bullet writing
    officer performance report
    170th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT