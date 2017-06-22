LOUISVILLE, Tenn. – Maryland’s Airmen at the 175th Wing are the latest to get a lesson in bullet writing, with hopes for well-written performance reports, thanks in part to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center.



From their invitation, TEC’s professional continuing education experts brought their refitted evaluation bullet writing class to Air National Guard bases this year, with many RSVPs.



The two-hour class teaches the fundamental dynamics on how to write an effective bullet for enlisted performance reports and officer performance reports. It was first developed by the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.



“It was turned over to us at Instructional Development because units said they had a fundamental need across the Guard, so it was given to us to redevelop, and we started going out,” said Larry McCoy, an instructional systems specialist with TEC’s Professional Continuing Education Division.



They taught more than 900 students, including senior NCOs and NCOs - as well as junior Airmen as a means to assist their supervisors.



“Feedback has been fantastic,” said McCoy about the 99.8 percent satisfaction rating.



Instructors teach as many Airmen as they can during unit training assemblies. “Typically, we’ll leave on a Friday, teach three classes on Saturday, three classes on Sunday, and get back to the office on Monday,” said McCoy.



McCoy said units should submit requests through their chief master sergeants and wing command chiefs, who then contact TEC to schedule a class.



“We’re booked all the way through November right now,” said McCoy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 14:08 Story ID: 238832 Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG’s bullet-writing instructors booked, arrive to full classrooms, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.