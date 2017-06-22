SWMI Sailor is Shore IDC of the Year

Courtesy Photo | 170410-N-ZZ999-105 SAN DIEGO (April 10, 2017) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170410-N-ZZ999-105 SAN DIEGO (April 10, 2017) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Beard teaches proper splinting methods to students of an Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) course. Beard was named Navy Medicine’s 2016 Shore IDC of the year on June 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jermia Douglass/ Released) see less | View Image Page

By Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jermia Douglas, Surface Warfare Medical Institute



SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2017) – The Surface Warfare Medical Institute (SWMI) announced today that a SWMI Independent Duty Corpsman instructor and program manager for simulation operations at the San Diego-based school was selected as Navy Medicine’s Shore Duty 2016 Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) of the year.

SWMI’s Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Beard was selected in part for his role as an advising instructor in trauma, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and psychology during each SWMI IDC course.

Navy Medicine selects one outstanding Sailor from each category of IDC – surface, submarine, special operations and shore.

“HM1 Beard's performance as an enlisted leader has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Jermy Brower, an IDC instructor at SWMI.

Beard is originally from San Clemente, California. As the program manager for simulation operations, he saw the need to implement a prolonged field care phase. This phase allows the IDC students to manage trauma patients in critical condition. The students are tested on performing exams, using proper pain control, reading radiographs, and providing other Intensive Care Unit level care. This operation teaches IDC students proper transition from damage control to prolonged care at an Echelon I level.

“Be it leading a department of special operations medical personnel in the treatment of battle field trauma, management of mass casualties down range, or revising curriculum at IDC School, Beard’s leadership and humble attitude are admired by his superiors, peers and students,” said Brower.

The IDC program was established so enlisted medical providers can provide care on isolated platforms like ships and submarines. In the Corpsman community, the title of IDC carries a lot of responsibility and is known for being one of the most challenging specialties in the Corpsman rate.

“He has influenced a generation of IDC's to think with a level head in critical trauma scenarios, which will ultimately increase battlefield survivability and create more prepared medical leaders,” said Brower.

This award is considered very prestigious across the IDC community. Beards’ selection as Shore IDC of the Year highlights his individual dedication to duty and noteworthy performance.

“I couldn't have been recognized without a whole bunch of people behind me,” Beard said after the award ceremony. “I would say just continue to be hungry and humble. Take care of your people, and make everything around you better. Eventually someone will notice.”

SWMI is a detachment of Navy Medicine Operational Training Center in Pensacola, Fla., the global leader in operational medicine, which supports multiple commands throughout the country in training for operational medicine and aviation survival.