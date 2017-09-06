Naval Health Clinic Annapolis welcomes new commanding officer

Capt. Kimberly D. Davis assumed command as Naval Health Clinic Annapolis’ 43rd commanding officer, relieving Capt. Michael B. McGinnis, during change of command ceremony held at Mahan Hall at the United States Naval Academy June 9.



“Navy Medicine’s mission is to keep the Navy and Marine Corps family ready, healthy and on the job – something Capt. McGinnis and his team at Naval Health Clinic Annapolis have been successfully doing each and every day for more than 13,000 enrolled patients across six commands in three states – including 4,500 future Navy leaders at the United States Naval Academy,” said Swap, the presiding officer.



McGinnis' command philosophy of teamwork, exemplary leadership, active communication, and mentoring brought new levels of achievement and growth for his patients, staff, and for Navy Medicine during a time of decreased resources, growing requirements and increased performance standards.



Among other transformational changes over the past two years, McGinnis saw through the completion and opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility in Annapolis as well as the renovation and modernization of its branch health clinic in Philadelphia. He also improved health metrics in several categories, including primary care continuity and patient enrollment.



Davis comes to NHC Annapolis from NHC Hawaii, where she served as executive officer and as a key member of the Oahu, Hawaii Enhanced Multi-Service Market Joint Executive Steering Committee to optimize health care delivery and warfighter readiness.



“Capt. Davis’ remarkable accomplishments and experience over the last 25 years has more than prepared her take the reins of this remarkable medical command,” said Swap.



Board-certified in ophthalmology, Davis graduated magna cum laude from University of Texas at Austin and received her medical degree from Uniformed University of the Health Sciences Medical School. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American College of Surgeons and American Glaucoma Society.



Naval Health Clinic Annapolis’ team is comprised of approximately 400 military, civilian and staff. Its mission is to optimize the health and readiness of the brigade of midshipmen, active and reserve forces and all patients at its facilities in Annapolis, Maryland; the branch health clinics in Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and Earle and Lakehurst, New Jersey. To find out more, visit: www.med.navy.mil/sites/annapolis.

