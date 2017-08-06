18th Field Artillery Brigade welcomes new commander

Maj. Gen. Paul LaCamera, the deputy commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, N.C., was the ceremony’s reviewing officer. In his remarks to the Steel Soldiers, distinguished guests, and Families, LaCamera said the Steel Soldiers that they “bring a level of lethality, precision, and dominance that is unrivaled.”

He continued to discuss the brigade’s adaptability to the complex battlefield.



“Over the last several years warfare as we know it has evolved and become more complicated,” said LaCamera. “What used to be a game of checkers is now a game of three-dimensional chess. Luckily these field artillerymen know to all too well how to operate in a three-dimensional environment. “



Under Rafferty's leadership, the brigade prepared and deployed the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He led the brigade as the Fires Support Coordinator for the Force Field Artillery Headquarters for U.S. Army Central in support of the Operation Inherent Resolve and built partner capacity with nine nations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Rafferty did so all the while by ensuring that elements of the brigade maintain a high state of readiness in support the global response force and contingency missions.



Rafferty, who is slated to be the executive officer for the director of Army Staff at the Pentagon, served in the brigade as a lieutenant in the inactivated 5th Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment.

“It is an understatement to say that this has been the most professionally rewarding experience in my career, but I can overstate how special it feels to come full circle in this brigade, beginning as a [Fire Direction Officer] and platoon leader and then returning twenty years later as the brigade commander,” said Rafferty.



Col. Joseph Roller is familiar with the 18th Field Artillery. He worked closely with the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment while serving as the Fires Support Coordinator for the XVIII Airborne Corps headquarters in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Roller told the Soldiers of the brigade that he is ready to lead.



I am humbled and honored to join your ranks, and I look forward to continuing to develop the reputation that you worked so diligently to establish,” Roller said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 05:39 Story ID: 238740 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade welcomes new commander, by CPT Devon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.