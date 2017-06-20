General Nicholson brings message of unity to ANA New Commando School

KABUL, Afghanistan (June 20, 2017) – General John W. Nicholson, Resolute Support Mission commander, visited the Afghan National Army’s New Commando School June 19 with a message of solidarity and brotherhood.



“I want to reassure all of you today that NATO and the United States are with Afghanistan in our common fight against terrorism,” Gen. Nicholson said, speaking to a parade formation of Afghan commando trainees. “We thank you for your sacrifice, we thank you for your service, we are proud to stand alongside you.”



Gen. Nicholson was hosted by senior Afghan military leaders, including Acting Minister of Defense Major General Tariq Shah Bahrami, National Directorate of Security director Muhammad Masoum Stanekzai, and Afghan National Army Special Operations Command commander Maj Gen Bismillah Waziri. Ambassador of Norway to Afghanistan, Mari Skåre, and the commander of NATO Special Operations Component Command – Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. James Linder, also attended the visit.



“Please allow me to thank you, Gen Nicholson, for supporting us and being here as a soldier. As an Afghan, I’m also grateful to the international community for their support of my team.” said Maj Gen Waziri in a small-group meeting.



“It’s a great honor for me to serve in your country. I have learned so much about you and the special forces, and the important job they are doing,” said Ambassador Skåre, “I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to come and learn for myself. Your work is tremendously important for the future of this country.”



After a sit-down meeting between hosts and guests, the group was met by a formation of Afghan commando trainees on the school’s parade grounds. The visitors then undertook a brief tour of the school grounds.



“The enemies of Afghanistan are the enemies of the entire world,” Gen. Nicholson said to the assembled trainees. “And we are with you in this fight.”

