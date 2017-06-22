Afghan Local Police bust corrupt official; recover millions

ALP officials acted on intelligence earlier this month exposing a scheme to illegally withdraw $3 million Afghanis from the Ministry of Interior’s fund for the Hero Bonuses initiative – a program that rewards outstanding ALP officers in the line of duty.



Brig. Gen. Ghulam Muhammad Aziz Gharanay, ALP Director and MOI officials took decisive action, recovering the money and terminating the individual responsible on grounds of corruption.



“[Gharanay] demonstrates the best of Afghanistan,” said Lt. Col. John, NATO RS advisor to ALP. “Not only has he secured the [stolen] funds, he has frozen the account until he is sure the entire organization understands the distribution plan.”



“He is a strong leader and just like the ALP Guardians protecting villages across the nation, he demonstrates the best of Afghanistan. Having only been in his position for three weeks, General Gharanay has shown exceptional courage and keen decision making that reinforces the strength of the Afghan government,” he added.



In discussing the situation, John and his fellow advisors expressed a great sense of hope for the future of Afghanistan with honorable leaders leading the way.



“We were already proud of our Afghan partners,” said John. “They do great work every day, and they obviously care for their country and its citizens.”



“It’s easy to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them as they fight off violent extremists because these guys are heroes and they’re fighting for good. I have absolute faith that they will win peace in this land, because evil never wins, and terrorists are pure evil.



“The Afghan people are honorable, and they’ll do the right thing. They are too smart to be manipulated by corrupt people and corrupt ideologies,” John said. “Peaceful people will win. Heroes like the ALP and their Afghan National Defence and Security Forces teammates will ensure it, and we is here to back them up 100% for as long as long as it takes.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 02:30 Story ID: 238737 Location: AF Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghan Local Police bust corrupt official; recover millions, by LCDR Kathryn Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.