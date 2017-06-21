(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC visits Marines and Sailors in Bahrain

    CMC visits Marines and Sailors in Bahrain

    Photo By Cpl. Travis Jordan | Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller listens to a question from a...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.21.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Vitaliy Rusavskiy 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Neller is accustomed to speaking to a sea of Marines wearing digital tan utility uniforms, but at TF 51/5, that sea is also combined with Naval expeditionary green utilities worn by the Sailors, who are fully integrated with the Marines at TF 51/5.
    “The operational advantage of being organized with Navy and Marine Corps Officers and Staff NCOs is an incredibly powerful thing,” said Neller. “As you all work through this, it is important for all of you to speak up and figure best practices to make it work. “
    He mentioned that although TF 51/5 is not a new concept, dating to the composition of 5th Amphibious Corps during World War II, but the Marine and Navy forces have not done this type of full integration in a while.
    You are the ones who have the most experience in this since you are dealing with it on a day to day basis, added Neller.
    TF 51 /5 executes operations, responds to contingencies and crises, and conducts theater security cooperation at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of USCENTCOM, Fifth Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives.

