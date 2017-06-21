CMC visits Marines and Sailors in Bahrain

Photo By Cpl. Travis Jordan | Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller listens to a question from a...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Travis Jordan | Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller listens to a question from a Marine with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) during a town-hall meeting aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 21. During the town-hall, Neller discussed updated social media guidance, his expectation that Marines will treat each other with dignity and respect, as well as, the importance of naval integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Travis Jordan/Released) see less | View Image Page

Neller is accustomed to speaking to a sea of Marines wearing digital tan utility uniforms, but at TF 51/5, that sea is also combined with Naval expeditionary green utilities worn by the Sailors, who are fully integrated with the Marines at TF 51/5.

“The operational advantage of being organized with Navy and Marine Corps Officers and Staff NCOs is an incredibly powerful thing,” said Neller. “As you all work through this, it is important for all of you to speak up and figure best practices to make it work. “

He mentioned that although TF 51/5 is not a new concept, dating to the composition of 5th Amphibious Corps during World War II, but the Marine and Navy forces have not done this type of full integration in a while.

You are the ones who have the most experience in this since you are dealing with it on a day to day basis, added Neller.

TF 51 /5 executes operations, responds to contingencies and crises, and conducts theater security cooperation at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of USCENTCOM, Fifth Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives.