JMSDF aviation cadets learn about Marine aviation

Photo By Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera | Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aviation students learn about an F/A-18C Hornet...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera | Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aviation students learn about an F/A-18C Hornet during a Junior Officer Exchange Program visit at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 21, 2017. Students from Ozuki Air Base came to learn about Marine Air Group (MAG) 12 and the F/A-18. They familiarized themselves with the aircraft during the visit by taking part in a flight simulator and by visiting a static display. Hosting the cadets helps them understand the relationship Japan holds with U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera) see less | View Image Page

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aviation training students in the Junior Officer Exchange Program visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 21, 2017.

Students with the 67 Aviation Cadet Basic Training, a part of Ozuki Aviation Training Squadron, came from Ozuki Air Base to learn about Marine Air Group 12 and the F/A-18C Hornet.

“We had a brief about the six functions of Marine Aviation as well as what we do here at MAG-12,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael M. Rasmussen, assistant operations chief with MAG-12. “We talked about the F/A-18, its capabilities and limitations.”

Cadets took turns familiarizing themselves with the F/A-18 during a flight simulator and a static display of the aircraft.

“They were engaged and curious,” said Rasmussen. “They were interested in the aircraft and what we do as Marines. Even in side conversations I had with them, they asked questions about American culture. It was definitely a worthwhile experience.”



Rasmussen also said the training is important because it’s a part of maintaining our relationship with Japan, and it helps the cadets understand the relationship Japan holds with U.S. Marines. Hosting the cadets is also important because as young aviators, it encourages them along their path towards success.

“Events like this represent a lot of what the U.S. has to offer Japan in terms of teaching them,” said Rasmussen. “They don’t have platforms like these or the necessarily the expertise the Marine Corps does. There’s a lot we can teach them and a lot we can learn from them.”