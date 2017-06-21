Texas based Coast Guard units prepare for Cindy, warn others to do the same

Courtesy Photo | Members of Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass double up mooring lines on the station's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass double up mooring lines on the station's 45-foot Response Boat - Medium while it is at the station Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in the area later in the evening or early the following morning. U.S. Coast Guard photo. see less | View Image Page

HOUSTON - Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston area boat stations, air stations and cutters have doubled up lines and taken precautionary measures to keep their assets and people safe as severe weather from Tropical Storm Cindy arrives Wednesday.



Preparedness of our personnel, assets, and the maritime and port community are critical to successful post storm recovery. Coast Guard personnel communicate with maritime industry representatives to ensure awareness and proper precautions are taken in preparation for severe weather.



"The Coast Guard is taking precautions to keep our people safe as severe weather moves into our area," said Capt. Kevin Oditt, the commander of Sector Houston-Galveston. "Mariners and others who may be considering going on the water, or even to the beach, should also pay attention to the weather and take the appropriate action to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."



The Coast Guard urges all mariners to continuously monitor local and national weather sources, and avoid coastal areas that may be impacted by the storm. Remove small boats from the water and move them to a safe location above likely flood areas, and ensure the boat is tied securely to the trailer.



Storms can cause dangerous conditions for any swimmer, even in areas not directly in the path of the storm. All swimmers are advised to follow signs and direction from local beach patrols.



Coast Guard men and women remain vigilant and always ready to respond. Depending on a storm's characteristics and forecasted path, there may be a time during the height of the storm where the Coast Guard is unable to respond. As conditions allow, the Coast Guard will resume its missions with a focus on life saving and search and rescue.



Boaters and citizens should heed all warnings from local, state and federal agencies. All citizens are urged to take early action to stay safe and protect themselves and their families. For the most up-to-date weather information, go to www.weather.gov.



-USCG-