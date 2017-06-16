Soldiers from the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard participated in an air-assault preparation course here June 16, 2017.
The course consisted of several parts including a 12-mile ruck march, an Army physical fitness test and an obstacle course.
Soldiers who completed with high enough scores in all events become eligible for selection to attend air-assault school.
This work, Pa. Soldiers prepare for air-assault course, by SSG Coltin Heller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
