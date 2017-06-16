(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pa. Soldiers prepare for air-assault course

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers take their first steps towards completing a

    PA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Coltin Heller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard participated in an air-assault preparation course here June 16, 2017.

    The course consisted of several parts including a 12-mile ruck march, an Army physical fitness test and an obstacle course.

    Soldiers who completed with high enough scores in all events become eligible for selection to attend air-assault school.

