    CPEN hosts Warrior Training Advancement Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2017

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton hosted a graduation ceremony for the eight students who graduated the Warrior Training Advancement Course on June 15, 2017.
     
    WARTAC is a 14-week program that offers active duty servicemembers, who are close to retiring, the opportunity to learn the responsibilities of a Veteran Service Representative at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
     
    “The VA is always looking to have more veterans working for them, because veterans understand veterans, when we’re doing our job,” said Thomas Murphy, Acting Under Secretary for Benefits with the VA, who spent 6 years in the Marine Corps, then retired as a major after 15 years in the Army. “My goal is to recruit and train the best possible workforce for the VA.”
     
    WARTAC helps active duty service members ease into their transition into the civilian world by training them to work at the VA before they even leave the military.
     
    “I was looking for something to help me transition gently, after 20 years in the Marine Corps it has become part of my personality,” said Lt. Col. Lisa Souders, a military police officer who has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. “I would recommend WARTAC to anyone who’s in a similar situation.”
     
    To enroll in the course candidates have to be on active duty, approaching the end of their active duty service date and have their commander’s support for attendance. Veteran Service Representatives interview and advise veterans concerning entitlements to benefits and may be assigned field duties as needed.

