U.S. and Royal Thai Navy Execute Coordinated Operations during CARAT Exercise

CARAT started with three days of extensive ground training between U.S. and RTN participants in which they discussed anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), maritime domain awareness, range clearance, mine laying techniques and tactical swaps to thoroughly prepare for the flight phase of the exercise.

During the flight phase, VP-9 embarked three RTN riders to improve real time coordination and enhance operational effectiveness during the exercise. According to Lt. Zach Gorevin, officer in charge of the 22-person P-3C detachment during the Thailand phase of CARAT, working with the RTN during the exercise was an extremely valuable experience for aircrew, maintainers, planners and tactical support personnel.

“Having RTN riders come flying with us provides a great opportunity for relationship building with our counterparts and facilitates greater cooperation and interoperability,” said Gorevin. “We rarely get the opportunity to conduct this training with shapes [inert training ordnance] on the wing, and events like this are valuable tools for training both our aircrew and maintenance personnel on the proper procedures for loading ordnance on the aircraft and executing on station.”

In order to facilitate minesweeper training, a RTN F-27 and USN P-3C deployed inert mines in an assigned operational area. This event also provided P-3C aircrew the opportunity to maintain proficiency in the loading and dropping of mines. Additionally, this exercise was critical in providing both the U.S. and RTN forces with a greater understanding of coordinated ASW and ASUW planning and operations.

VP-9 operates the P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft capable of conducting ASW, maritime patrol, reconnaissance, ASUW and search and rescue missions. VP-9 will be redeploying to Whidbey Island, Washington following their six month deployment, where the squadron will transition from the P-3C Orion to the P-8A Poseidon.

VP-9 is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR) at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, and to the U.S. 4th Fleet AOR at Cooperative Security Location (CSL) Comalapa, El Salvador.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2017 Date Posted: 06.20.2017 19:09 Story ID: 238585 Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Royal Thai Navy Execute Coordinated Operations during CARAT Exercise, by PO2 Amber Porter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.