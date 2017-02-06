Sports Day Promotes Teamwork Between Japan, U.S.

The games provided the military members with a chance to build camaraderie and enhance their working relationships. The day included various indoor sports and a barbecue.

Japanese participants from Fleet Air Wing 5 (VP-5) joined their U.S. counterparts of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 for games of basketball, soccer, volleyball and walleyball.

“It was a great opportunity to come together and take part in each other’s culture and get to know one another in a relaxed setting,” said Lt. James Perkins.

After playing several rounds of each game, Sailors enjoyed a barbeque at Rodrigues Park where there was a gift exchange between the VP-9 commanding officer, Cmdr. Jeffrey Bowman and VP-5 Commanding Officer, Capt. Tetsuji Kanayama.

"Our ability to operate with the JMSDF on-station is critical to theater success. This opportunity to interact socially and get to know our strategic partners, helps cement personal bonds and strengthen professional relationships vital to effective cooperative efforts. It was an honor to host VP-5 and the Golden Eagles anxiously await our next engagement," said Bowman.



Sailors from VP-5 operate the P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft and are based out of Naha airport in Okinawa. Their mission is to observe and patrol the Japanese exclusive economic zone and conduct routine reconnaissance missions.

VP-9 operates the P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft, capable of conducting ASW, maritime patrol, reconnaissance, anti-surface warfare and search and rescue missions. VP-9 will be heading to Whidbey Island, Washington following their six month deployment and transition to the P-8A Poseidon.

VP-9 is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR) at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, and to the U.S. 4th Fleet AOR at Cooperative Security Location (CSL) Comalapa, El Salvador.

