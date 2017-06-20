NATO Nations Join Forces with Reserve Marines and Support Local Orphanage during Saber Strike 17

Photo By Cpl. Devan Barnett | LIEPAJA, Latvia – Latvian Soldiers and U.S. Marines with 2nd Civil Affairs Group,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Devan Barnett | LIEPAJA, Latvia – Latvian Soldiers and U.S. Marines with 2nd Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve come together to successfully host ‘Big Brother Day’ for the local orphanage during Exercise Saber Strike 17 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 9, 2017. The day consists of 11 Marines and 10 Latvian soldiers volunteering their time to take 15 orphans out and show them a day full of activities including go-karts, laser tag, and tours around the town. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan Alonzo Barnett/Released) see less | View Image Page

LIEPAJA, Latvia –Latvian soldiers from Liepaja, Latvia, have partnered with U.S. Marines with the 2nd Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and hosted a ‘Big Brother Day’ for the orphans of Liepaja, June 9, 2017.

The day started with 11 Marines and 10 Latvian soldiers volunteering their time to take 15 orphans out for a day full of activities. To start the day, the Marines gave the children Marine Corps t-shirts donated by 2nd CAG, Marine Corps Recruiting Station Boston, Massachusetts, and Recruiting Sub Station Germany. The day also consisted of several games, lunch outside of the orphanage, and a tour around town.

“We started off the day with the Marines and Latvian soldiers splitting up into pairs and they got to meet each other,” said Latvian Pvt. Nils Students, the lead organizer of ‘Big Brother Day.’ “Most of them have become friends over the course of the day.”

After the service members became acquainted with each other, Students paired one Marine with one Latvian soldier and each group of service members teamed up wih a child to mentor and look after. After the groups were established, the day kicked off with some activities for the service members and orphans.

“We started with some electric go-karts and some laser tag at a local amusement facility here in Liepaja,” said Students.

After a few hours, the group had lunch and continued the day with tours of a Latvian naval ship, visiting the Amber Concert Hall in Liepaja, and sightseeing the panorama of the city. The children enjoyed getting out and seeing the town with the service members.

“The younger kids have been completely enamored by the soldiers,” said Students. “You really see a lot of bonding, fun and happiness going around between everyone. It is very special. The kids really need a good mentor or a soldier to spend the day with outside of the orphanage and getting the direct attention they need.”

The Latvian soldiers and Marines enjoyed spending time with the children and being a mentor for them.

“I feel very rewarded,” said Latvian Pvt. Elviys Gutnanis, a machine gunner with the 44th National Guard Battalion. “We can give them positive emotions and see their reactions and for me it’s a great feel to give them a day of positivity.”

Both countries benefited from taking the participating in the event and working with one another to create bonds between two NATO Allies.

“NATO is very important to the U.S. and Latvia,” said U.S. Marine Capt. Chris Markham, a civil affairs team leader with 2nd CAG. “We developed bonds between the American military and the Latvian military as we learned about each other’s cultures it establishes long term trust on and off the battlefield.”

Days like ‘Big Brother Day’ show that the Marine Corps is more than just a strong fighting force; the Marines are always ready to reach out.

“It is important for us to show that when we reach out our hand of friendship, that means something too,” said Markham. “For us to be able to walk around the community, in uniform, shake peoples’ hands and smile. That is important.”