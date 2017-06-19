Crane Army hosts Change of Command Ceremony

CRANE, Ind. – The peaceful transition of power from one commander to another has been a tradition in the United States Army for 242 years. Crane Army Ammunition Activity is no exception. Col. James Hooper passed on the command to Col. Michael Garlington at CAAA’s change of command ceremony on June 19.



During the ceremony, Garlington assumed command of CAAA. An experienced logistics officer in the U.S. Army, Garlington is eager to take on the already successful mission being carried out at CAAA.



“It is the highlight of my career, and the greatest privilege to be able to serve as Crane Army’s commander,” Garlington said. “I am excited to lead Crane Army forward in this awesome mission of providing the Warfighter with ready and reliable munitions.”



Brig. Gen. Richard Dix of the Joint Munition Command welcomed Garlington and expressed his confidence in him to lead Crane Army in supporting the Warfighter.



“I am confident that Col. Garlington’s logistics background will serve Crane well,” Dix said. “There is no doubt in my mind that the Garlington family will do great things for Crane Army Ammunition Activity.”



Over the last two years Hooper has commanded Crane Army’s workforce of more than 700 dedicated Hoosiers in completing CAAA’s mission of ensuring the readiness of the Joint Warfighter by storing, shipping, producing, and demilitarizing munitions.



“It has been an honor to have served alongside the skilled professionals at Crane Army these last two years,” Hooper said. “I know that this crucial mission that I have had the pleasure to lead will continue to be carried out by Col. Garlington and these hardworking Hoosiers long after I have retired.”



Established October 1977, Crane Army Ammunition Activity maintains ordnance professionals and infrastructure in order to receive, store, ship, produce, renovate and demilitarize conventional ammunition, missiles and related components. Crane Army maintains up to one third of the DoD’s conventional ammunition inventory. The Activity also provides command oversight of Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Letterkenny Munitions Center, Pennsylvania, and Milan Army Ammunition Plant, Tennessee.

