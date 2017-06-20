Field grade Army officers complete professional training

By Sgt. Daniel J. Friedberg

7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office



GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Senior U.S. Army officers from various U.S. Army commands and components graduated from the Command and General Staff Officer Course, Common Core Phase III in a ceremony conducted at Camp Normandy, United States Army Garrison, Bavaria on June 17, 2017.



The 42 graduating officers were a mix of Soldiers assigned to units of the Active Duty, National Guard and the Reserve.



The CGSOC course is part of a multi-phase military credentialing process designed to develop professional field grade officers in mid-career to capably lead in a joint military environment.



Graduates completed the course after finishing the third phase of the class, held in Grafenwoehr and Landstuhl, Germany.



The 7th Intermediate Level Education Detachment at USAG Bavaria is part of the U.S. Army Reserve´s 7th Mission Support Command, headquartered at the United States Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Brig. Gen. Tony Aguto, Commander of the 7th Army Training Command, delivered the graduation address before joining Lt. Col. Edward W. Van Giesen, Commander of the 7th ILE Detachment, in presenting the students with their certificates.

