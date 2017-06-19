Who do I talk to? 8TSC Expo includes SHARP, suicide prevention, resources for LGBT children

The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program’s primary mission is prevention of sexual assault/harassment to support Army commanders in their efforts to maintain the highest levels of organizational readiness. Keeping leaders and Soldiers informed of the resources available to support this important topic goes beyond simply observing Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAPM) each April or conducting annual training.



That is why the 8th Theater Sustainment Command will host the 3rd annual SHARP Community Awareness Expo on June 30, from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Hamilton Field (725 Grimes St.) Schofield Barracks. This event focuses on providing information, resources, and contacts to raise awareness of efforts to prevent and respond to sexual assault and to support survivors. It is open to all service members, DA/ DoD civilians and their family members.



The event will feature information booths with numerous SHARP resources as well other important groups and topics including Mental Health America of Hawaii, the Hawaii lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Legacy Foundation, and U.S. Army Hawaii’s special victim council.



“Events like this are important for everyone. Even if people have the perception that sexual assault or thoughts of suicide could never happen to them, as leaders it’s important to know the resources out there in case you have to reach out on behalf of your Soldiers or a family member someday,” said Mrs. Lisa D. Coleman, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command SHARP Program Manager.



Sexual assault harms victims both physically and emotionally, and its lingering effects can haunt a victim much in the same way as wounds received in battle. Sexual assault is further complicated by the fear of stigma or retaliation for reporting. In the military, these debilitating consequences not only affect the individual, they also directly impact mission readiness by compromising unit cohesion, trust and discipline.



Improvements and means of access to the SHARP/ Sexual Assault Program Managers (SAPM) and Victim Advocates (VA) have come a long way, with emphasis on making reporting as easy as possible. Victims can even report incidents to another service Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Program representative if they feel more comfortable. It is about understanding and access, not what camouflage pattern the victim wears. SAPR reps from the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force will be onsite at the event to answer questions.



June is LGBT Pride Month, recognizing the proud legacy of LGBT men and women who are part of the fabric of our nation and Army. One area where resources are not often discussed is regarding what is available to help parents start a healthy dialogue with their children who are LGBT. This year’s expo offers an option for that too.



“This year we will have a representative from the Hawaii Health Department focused on resources for LGBT children. This is a topic a lot of parents have asked about, and we want to be able to provide as many resources as possible,” Coleman said.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists suicide as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and the second among Americans aged 15-34. Suicide rates are also high among service members, which Is why the expo will also feature resources for referrals or to help soldiers ask their loved ones those tough questions. In addition to several mental health resources, representatives from the USARHAW Suicide Prevention Task Force will be there to answer any questions.



For those who cannot attend, here are some important resources:

- If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicidal Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to speak with a trained counselor. If you are a veteran, press 1.

- For more information on the Veterans Crisis Line visit: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

- US Army Hawaii SHARP Hotline: (808) 655-9474 DoD Safe Help Line (877) 995-5247



The following exhibitors are available at the 8th TSC SHARP Community Expo:



Local Exhibitors:

Sutter Health Kahi Mohalo

Mental Health America of Hawaii

Military and Family Life Consultant Program

Department of Veterans Affairs: Vet Center Readjustment Center Service

Honolulu Planned Parenthood (Focus on Sexual Trauma)

The Sex Abuse Treatment Center

Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation

Honolulu Police Department – Community Affairs Division

Hawaii State Department of Health

Department of Veterans Affairs (Behavioral Health, Benefits and Compensation)

Queens Medical Center for Women

USAA Federal Savings Bank

No More Organization

Joyful Hearts Foundation of Hawaii



USARHAW Exhibitors:

Special Victim Council

Criminal Investigation Division

Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP)

Suicide Prevention Task Force

Child, Youth and School Services



Army Community Services:

Family Advocacy Program

Army Volunteer Program

Exceptional Family Member Program

Soldier and Family Assistance

Survivor Outreach Program

Army Emergency Relief



Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Reponses Offices

United States Coast Guard SAPR Office

United States Air Force SAPR Office

United States Navy SAPR Office

United States Marine Corps SAPR Office

United States National Guard SAPR Office

