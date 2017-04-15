Battalion Supply Completes Supply Team Assist Visit

Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Supply Department completed a Supply Team Assist Visit (STAV) at Camp Mitchell on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, on April 15, 2017.

STAV is a comprehensive inspection of the battalion’s supply programs completed during the Total Camp Readiness Assessment (TCRA) during the first 45 days of deployment to ensure the command’s ability to plan, support and execute mission requirements while forward deployed.

During STAV, the Supply Department undergoes a comprehensive assessment of several programs to include Non-Civil Engineer Support Equipment Table of Allowance management, Central Tool Room management, Material Liaison Office, Inventory management, Training and Administration, Financial management, and Hazardous Material management.

“Overall, the Supply Department performed well,” said Lt. Raymond Villanueva, NMCB 1 supply officer. “They were commended for their professionalism and significant improvements from the Ready to Deploy assessment done by Naval Construction Group 2 back in December, a few months prior to the battalion heading out.”

Material Liaison Office is one of the biggest programs assessed within the Supply Department.

“The Material Liaison Office side of the inspection involved a good deal of inventories and tool kit verifications to make sure we had the appropriate amount of tools and complete kits to support the battalion and the detachment sites,” said Builder 2nd Class Whitney Taylor, from Pensacola, Florida, the lead petty officer for Material Liaison Office. “It gave us a good look at any deficiencies so we can order anything needed to make sure the next battalion coming in could hit the ground running when they arrive.”

Taylor oversees 284 tool kits throughout 11 detachment sites and an office of seven Seabees that are responsible for providing an accurate inventory for all tool kits and materials in the warehouse.

According to Taylor, proper accounting and stocking of tool kits is a vital part in the successful completion of the battalion’s overall assigned missions throughout deployment. If there is a shortage in tools, then the detachment sites cannot complete the building of projects and relationships worldwide.

The inspection verified that the command’s Supply Department is capable of supporting all detachment sites in completing the mission.

“All the small things we do here in this office lead up to a bigger purpose for the battalion,” said Utiltiesman Constructionman Adriane Roane, from Indianapolis, Indiana, a service member assigned to Material Liaison Office. “To correctly support the detachment sites, we have to have all the kits correctly filled and accounted for so they can complete the projects they are working on.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2017 Location: ROTA, ES